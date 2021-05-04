This $30 Iron Is the Secret to Perfect Beachy Waves, According to Thousands of Shoppers
For someone who grew up landlocked in rural Pennsylvania, I spent a lot of time trying to emulate the style of someone experiencing a more beachside adolescence. That meant clothes from Hollister, Roxy, and Billabong, sea shell necklaces, and flip flops even as inclement weather approached. To seal the deal — after graduating from the unfortunate trend of crispy "scrunched hair" — that also meant consistently waving my hair each morning.
So, when I found myself purchasing a hair tool designed to do the same thing in 2021, nostalgia hit hard. But time was certainly on the side of technology, because the crimpers of the early aughts have nothing on today's. Case in point: Meet Bed Head's Wave Artist.
As one of the top choices among Amazon's entire category of hair styling irons, the Bed Head waving tool is certainly, in the words of one reviewer, "not your old style crimper." Instead, it works to create soft, natural waves to give you that coveted tousled, just-left-the-beach look.
Shop now: $30; amazon.com
"I bought this because I was tired of trying to use my flat iron to get beachy waves," one shopper said. "This was perfect! Even on my shorter hair, this works well, and the style can last for a couple [of] days if you use hairspray. I get my whole head done pretty quickly, too."
Having been in the market for a tool to do the same on my short hair, it was the widespread love for the Bed Head iron that made me immediately snag it for myself. (Along with the serious hair envy I got from customer review photos.) With more than 23,000 perfect ratings and over 2,800 rave reviews, it's safe to say I've never seen a hair tool so beloved.
It certainly lives up to the hype, too. Each time I've used the iron, I've been impressed with how fast it heats up, its ability to create long-lasting waves without adding frizz, and how quickly I can get my whole head done — a sentiment many reviews echo.
"This is the best styling tool I have ever purchased," another reviewer said. "I have spent hundreds on tools in the past that did not style my hair as quickly or nicely as this iron. I can curl/wave my hair in five minutes. ... Usually my hair loses curl from a traditional curling iron within a couple of hours, no matter how much or what kind of product I use. This works on my hair with no product and lasts days."
While my puka shell necklaces have been retired to a time capsule in the year 2007, beachy waves are something I'll gladly keep alive for years to come. Head to Amazon to get the iron I — and thousands of shoppers — love.