I Never Leave Home Without This Frizz-Taming Stick That Leaves My Hair Silky Smooth — and It's 44% Off

Finding out that your favorite beauty product is sold out is the type of heartbreak I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. When I first discovered the R+Co Dart Stick back in 2020, it became an instant obsession. A pocket-sized frizz fixer, this balm-like tube strategically targeted flyaways, baby hairs, and staticky strands without leaving my hair weighed-down or greasy. I used it daily, down to the very last nub, so when I recently set out to replenish my stash, a quick Google search revealed it had long been sold out at practically every retailer.

The silver lining was learning that portable hair balms had in time become more mainstream. In fact, celebrity hairstylist Irinel de León uses a similar stick on clients Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber to create perfectly smooth, slicked-back buns. Her preferred product, the Indonesian-made Tancho Tique Stick, went viral on TikTok and likewise, has since sold out on Amazon. But luckily for those who've been rifling through the retailer's pages for a similar product (AKA me), the Bed Head by Tigi Hair Wax Stick comes highly recommended by more than 7,500 shoppers.

Courtesy

I first bought this pomade-in-a-tube as a replacement for my trusted Dart Sick, but after a few months of use, I can confirm it's better. It tames frizz from heat and humidity just as well as it provides a long-lasting hold for up-dos, and when I finish heat styling, just one dab prevents flyaways from sticking up for hours. In fact, I don't leave home without the Hair Wax Stick — I always have one in my purse at the ready for quick touch-ups in any temperature. (Did I mention it holds down staticky hat hair in the winter, too?)

I apply the wax directly to my mid-length hair when I want a slicked-back look, and for a more natural finish, I pat the pomade onto my hands and gently work it through my strands. Upon my recommendation, my mom (a short-haired queen in her 60s) also uses the wax, applying it in circular motions, then using her fingers to style into an effortlessly piecey look. The formula includes growth-booting castor oil, which is ideal for people like her looking to strengthen strands. Per the brand, this wax can be used on either damp or dry hair, and heating it up with a hairdryer can make it easier to work with.

Users of all hair types and lengths agree, this hair wax stick "tames flyaways without making you greasy." A shopper who has "the perfect storm of curly, kinky, wavy, and frizzy hair" said it's "incredible at keeping my hair looking neat," while another with "unruly shorter hair" agreed it's "great for taming." Even one customer with thinner strands said it "smooths" their hair and "gives it a slight natural lift," as confirmed by someone with a similar hair texture who added, "This is the only product I have found that gives any body to my fine hair."

The wax is well-loved by professionals, too, with over a dozen reviewers claiming their hair stylists turned them on to the product. Even a self-proclaimed hair stylist for weddings said it's "not only one of my staples in my kit, but also in my everyday [life]." And as a final reviewer wrote: "My hair cries without it… Nothing holds a candle to this wax."

Best of all: It's currently on sale for 44 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, so you, too, can buy multiples to stash in your car, purse, office — wherever — to have frizz-free strands in a flash. Grab the Bed Head by Tigi Hair Wax Stick while it's just $11 at Amazon.