Beauty Boss: How R+Co Became Known for the Coolest Shampoo Bottles on the Planet 

Welcome to Beauty Boss, a reoccurring series in which we spotlight the power players driving the beauty world forward. Consider this your chance to steal their get-ahead secrets, and grow from the real-life lessons they’ve learned on the job.

Amanda Wall is the ultimate beauty boss. The Creative Director and Packaging Designer for R+Co got her start as a model (big surprise there, she’s gorg), and is now the badass behind all of the chic packaging for the uber cool hair line. Below, we drill the design guru on how she came to be.

What’s the question you get asked the most?

“Who cuts your hair?” And the answer is Howard McLaren, he’s the absolute best haircut. I would never trust anyone else.

What are you most proud of professionally?

I’m proud of creating a brand identity that is fun and intelligent at the same time. Something that feels like a modern approach to the over pretentiousness of traditional beauty.

What is the next big breakthrough in your field that you are the most excited about?

I’m excited about packaging that has less of an environmental footprint. The concept of luxury beauty products has traditionally gone the route of over-the-top expensive and unnecessary packaging. I would like to change that perspective.

What beauty treatment/procedure do you wish women would do less of?

I really can’t stand the loose curling iron curls. You know when it looks like a long ringlet and the ends are still straight? I think it’s called “beach waves”. I see it everywhere, especially in Hollywood. Brush that shit out!

When you were a little girl what did you want to be when you grew up?

Pre-teen I think I was going for marine biologist? I had a slight dolphin obsession that you can thank Lisa Frank for. In high school it was graphic design, I went to college or interior architecture and design.

What’s next for your brand?

More innovative products with modern formulations that look amazing and make life better.