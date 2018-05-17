7 Sweat-Free Ways to Have Bangs This Summer

Erin Lukas
May 17, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Thick, full bangs and humid summer days don't mix. The extra layer of hair covering your forehead makes you more sweaty, which leads to wet-looking, frizzy bangs, which leads to an even oiler forehead, which leads to clogged pores.

Some people may say that no bangs look good in the summer, but I can tell you that there are ways to make it work. 

To prove it, I turned to the red carpet for the best celebrity bangs that will still look great in a heatwave. Keep scrolling for seven sweat-free ways to wear bangs during the summer. 

Alison Brie

A classic side bang like Allison Brie's is perfect if you don't want to fully commit. This style will also make the ponytails you've been wearing to keep your hair off of your sweaty neck feel more exciting. 

Kate Hudson

The next best thing to blunt bangs is Kate Hudson's tapered ones. This style keeps the weight off of your entire forehead on hot days. Whether you have a pixie like the actress or a longer length, use a touch of pomade to keep them in place without losing any texture. 

Halle Berry

If you're mentally ready to get full bangs but don't want to wait until the fall to take the plunge, ease your way in with Halle Berry's long, piece-y, look. Yes, they completely cover your forehead, but they're also very light and airy.

Emma Watson

If your thick, blunt bangs make you dread summer before it even starts, adapt them to the season. Yes, Emma Watson's baby bangs are full, but by taking up the length a few inches and texturizing them, they won't feel like wearing that extra layer of clothing you didn't need on the first hot day of the year. 

Emilia Clarke

Whether your bangs are overgrown or you want to channel everyone's favorite early 2000s hair trend, side-swept bangs like Emilia Clarke's will never poke you in the eye. 

Selena Gomez

Wispy bangs like Selena Gomez's allow for a plethora of styling options. Wear them like she did at the Coach Fall 2018 fashion show, or sweep them off to the side on particularly hot days when you don't feel like dealing with having bangs. 

Alexa Chung

There's no right time to grow out your bangs, but doing it during the summer can be a struggle, to the say the least. Center-parted curtain bangs like Alexa Chung's are on-trend, and a foolproof way to keep random long strands from sticking to your face. 

