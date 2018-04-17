These 7 Celebrity Haircuts Will Make You Want Short Hair with Bangs

Erin Lukas
Apr 17, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

"Should I get bangs?" If you have short hair and you've asked yourself this question at least once, you're probably ready for the commitment.

Much like short hair, bangs require extra styling and routine trims to maintain the perfect length. Combine the two and expect to spend double the time on your hair.

That being said, if you love your short hair but want to switch up your look for spring, bangs will dramatically transform your current style. But are they worth the work? The short answer is yes.

When you add bangs to a bob or a pixie, it's important to keep your face shape and hair texture in mind. "Short hair brings focus to the face and requires balance," says Jason Linkow, a stylist at Antonio Prieto Salon in N.Y.C. "Avoid bangs that are unsuitable for your hair texture." 

If you've saved a screenshot of Zendaya's bob with blunt bangs or Kate Hudson's pixie cut with angled, side-swept bangsbut don't know if either look will work for youread on for the seven best celebrity versions for every face shape.

1 of 7 Neil Mockford/GC Images

Selena Gomez

If you have a round face shape like Selena Gomez, Linkow says that narrow bangs split down the center will give your face more length. "The cut should sit tighter to the head and have loose, soft length around the face to balance. Some height or texture in the crown can be flattering," he says.

2 of 7 George Pimentel/FilmMagic

Viola Davis

Loose, soft, longer fringe—as demonstrated by Viola Davis's side-swept bangs—is another flattering option for round faces. 

3 of 7 Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris

Helen Mirren

Mirren's shaggy bangs compliment her bob, which hits at the the hollows of her cheeks. If you have a heart-shaped face, Linkow says that keeping the sides of your bangs longer will bring balance to a wide forehead. 

4 of 7 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rihanna

Tapered bangs like Rihanna's soften up square-shaped faces. Along with fringe that's longer at the sides, Linkow says that some volume up top is ideal.

5 of 7 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Katy Perry

Oval face shapes are the most versatile when it comes to bangs, but Linkow says it's important to keep your hair texture in mind. Choppy bangs are perfect if you have thick hair like Katy Perry's because they won't look too dense. 

6 of 7 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kate Hudson

Another factor to consider when getting bangs is the inevitable grow-out period when you decide that you're over them. Kate Hudson recently added angled bangs to her cut—a genius way to avoid the awkward stages of growing out a pixie. The bangs blend seamlessly into the rest of her current length.  

7 of 7 Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Zendaya 

Zendaya accessorized her bob with piecey, textured, full bangs that are longer at the sides—another great option for heart-shaped faces. 

