These 7 Celebrity Haircuts Will Make You Want Short Hair with Bangs

"Should I get bangs?" If you have short hair and you've asked yourself this question at least once, you're probably ready for the commitment.

Much like short hair, bangs require extra styling and routine trims to maintain the perfect length. Combine the two and expect to spend double the time on your hair.

That being said, if you love your short hair but want to switch up your look for spring, bangs will dramatically transform your current style. But are they worth the work? The short answer is yes.

When you add bangs to a bob or a pixie, it's important to keep your face shape and hair texture in mind. "Short hair brings focus to the face and requires balance," says Jason Linkow, a stylist at Antonio Prieto Salon in N.Y.C. "Avoid bangs that are unsuitable for your hair texture."

If you've saved a screenshot of Zendaya's bob with blunt bangs or Kate Hudson's pixie cut with angled, side-swept bangs—but don't know if either look will work for you—read on for the seven best celebrity versions for every face shape.

