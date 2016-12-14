Lea Michele’s Bangs Are Back and People Are Freaking Out 

For years and years and years, we’ve been told that bangs are incredibly chic but extremely high-maintenance. Basically, if you don’t want to spend time styling your hair, don’t get them. But it seems like this winter, Hollywood is saying they could give two craps and they’re committing to the look anyway. The latest example is none other than Lea Michele, a woman who knows a thing or two about this cut because, well, it was once known as her signature.

The actor/singer took a brief hiatus from fringe since March of 2015, but still rocking clip-ins here or there. But it seems like she’s back for good, at least judging from hairstylist Nikki Lee’s Instagram caption, which noted she stopped in the salon for a fresh cut and color—and that her bangs were back and better than ever.

We can vouch for the latter. They're thick, long, and blunt, but they could also easily be pulled back with a bobby pin or disguised in the rest of her hair. And her face-framing layers totally connect the fringe with the rest of her hair. Her fans are absolutely freaking out, too. Click through the comments on her pics and you'll see it's almost unanimous that everyone is psyched her bangs have returned.

The pro also mentioned that they were back for album cover. Lea Michele gave us a sneak at the shoot on her own Instagram, featuring pics of her '70s bangs styled multiple ways. And they're versatile?!

Clearly this is yet another pic you should consider when you take the plunge. Check out even more celebrity hair makeovers in our gallery.