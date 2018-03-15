How to Grow Out Your Bangs Without Completely Hating Your Hair

If you're under the impression that regular trims is what makes having bangs such a big commitment, just wait until you suddenly find yourself over them.

Deciding it's time to move on is the easy part. The struggle is getting through the four or five months it actually takes for bangs to fully grow out. TRESemmé Global Stylist Justine Marjan confirms that this can be a dark period for your hair/psyche. "It’s so hard to grow out your bangs because they’re constantly changing where they frame the face as they grow and not every length is flattering," she says. "It’s hard to have the patience to let them catch up with the rest of the hair, so you have to be creative with styling to have them blend."

She says that one of the biggest myths about growing out your bangs is that you shouldn't touch them in all. In fact, the truth is the total opposite. "It’s super unflattering when a blunt bang grows out if weight isn’t taken out and if it isn’t slightly shorter in the center so that it can frame the face," she explains.

Since support groups for growing out your bangs don't currently exist, we're to help. We turned to Marjan for her tips on how to avoid every awkward grow-out stage.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed