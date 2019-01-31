Everyone Is Getting These Low-Maintenance Bangs

There's nothing low maintenance about bangs. Regularly scheduled trims, forehead breakouts, and uncontrollable cowlicks are just a few reasons why getting any having any style of bangs is so much damn extra work.

But curtain bangs, the center-parted, long, wispy bangs made famous by Brigitte Bardot and Sienna Miller, are said to be the most manageable style of bangs. Unlike micro or blunt fringe, curtain bangs supposedly grow out seamlessly by blending into the rest of your hair and don't clog your forehead pores. No wonder these bangs were a big hit on Pinterest last year and tons of celebs like Mandy Moore and Jennifer Lopez were inspired enough to try the look, too.

For skeptics out there, the rumors are true: Curtain bangs are almost as effortless as they look. "Curtain bangs are a gateway to real bangs, so I think people feel more comfortable opting for bangs like these than going full bang chop," says Emily Heser, stylist at Cutler Salon in New York City. "They grow out quickly and can be blended into face-framing layers as they grow."

An exception to this rule is anyone who has larger cowlicks or growth patterns around the hairline that causes the hair to split too much.

Another factor to consider is forehead size. "Shorter foreheads usually fare better with longer, cheekbone grazing bangs and some people with larger foreheads may do better with a curtain bang, although again, it’s best to look at this person to person, as everyone is different," explains Heser. "The size and depth of the section, and the way it is tailored to your hair and hairline can make a huge difference in ease of style and how it frames your face."

As for keeping curtain bangs under control, a little dry shampoo is all that's needed. "Dry shampoo is very important to use with any kind of sweepy bang, as we tend to push them out of our eyes, so they get oily quickly," says Heser. She recommends putting a bit on dry shampoo on clean bangs to prevent them from splitting or looking too greasy towards the end of the day.

Here, a few celebrity-inspired styles that prove just how versatile curtain bangs can be.

