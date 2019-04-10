Curly Bangs Are Everywhere Right Now — Here’s How to Wear Them
One of the most common misconceptions about bangs is that they're only for straight hair. But, guess what? Curly hair and bangs is a pretty amazing combo.
For anyone who's debating whether or not to get curly bangs after seeing them on celebs and all over Instagram this spring, Nexxus Style & Trends Curator Lacy Redway has some advice that can make the decision easier. "With curly hair, it’s easier for bangs to blend into your hair, and you can easily tuck them away if you want," she says.
Discussing your desired look with your stylist is key to getting a bang style that enhances your face shape. Post-cut, Redway says to be careful when you're diffusing your curls so that you don't experience any shrinkage. "Use silver clips to assist drying your curly bangs to assure that the bangs will not shrink as much," she suggests. "The clips will help keep your curly bangs down."
On days when you washing your hair isn't an event on your iCal, Redway recommends using a curl spray like Nexxus Between Washes Revived Curls Crème Spray on your bangs to keep them smooth and manageable when you're styling.
Convinced? Get all the of the curly bang inspo you need with the following seven celeb hairstyles.
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh's SAG Awards hairstyle is a prime example of how well curly bangs and topknots go together. The Killing Eve star's hairstylist Ted Gibson spritzed a little bit of Shooting Star Texture Meringue, a texturizing spray from his namesake haircare line, to give her natural curls more definition.
Zendaya
Want a haircut that'll enhance your curls and your highlights? Look no further than Zendaya's shag and piece-y bangs.
Natasha Lyonne
If you were distracted by just how good Natasha Lyonne's curly, volumunous hair and bangs are in Russian Doll, join the club. Off-screen, her wispy bangs are a prime example of yes, you can do bangs when your hair is curly.
Solange
When you think of curly hair with bangs, you think of Solange's mid-length cut.
Yara Shahidi
Create the illusion of side-swept bangs like Yara Shahidi by switching your part over to one side so that your shorter layers look like, well, you committed to getting bangs. Applying a little bit of Oribe's Curl Gelee on these pieces can help keep them in place.
Juno Temple
Now this is how you do curtain bangs when you have curly hair. Juno Temple gave her look a '60s-inspired twist by parting her hair down the center and adding some light bangs to her face-framing layers.
Kat Graham
Kat Graham's choppy wavy bangs and blunt bob combine two of spring 2019's biggest hair trends. To enhance your natural wave pattern, try running an air-dry product through your damp hair, and then rough-dry it with your hands. Kenra Professional's Air Dry Creme 6 works on all hair types, plus cuts down on frizz and drying time.