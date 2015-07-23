Bold Bangs

InStyle.com
Jul 23, 2015 @ 12:20 am
Big Bangs
pinterest
Big Bangs
Christina Ricci
Retna
Big Bangs
pinterest
Big Bangs
Liv Tyler
JPI Studios
Big Bangs
pinterest
Big Bangs
Marley Shelton
Sipa
Big Bangs
pinterest
Big Bangs
Halle Berry
Sipa
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Retna

Big Bangs

Christina Ricci
Advertisement
2 of 4 JPI Studios

Big Bangs

Liv Tyler
3 of 4 Sipa

Big Bangs

Marley Shelton
Advertisement
4 of 4 Sipa

Big Bangs

Halle Berry

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!