5 Ways Everyone Will Be Wearing Bangs in 2018

"Should I get bangs?" is a question you've probably asked yourself at least once—or twice.

It's true that a set of blunt or soft eyebrow-grazing bangs can dramatically transform your hairstyle, but they're not exactly a low-maintenance change. Expect scheduling regular trims and spending a few minutes taming cowlicks every day.

Still, the extra work hasn't stopped some of Hollywood's biggest switching up their looks with a fresh set of bangs. If the red carpet is any indication, if 2018 is the year you're finally going to try out having bangs, there's a handful of trends to choose from that stand out from the rest of your style options.

From Dakota Johnson's retro curtain bangs to Emma Watson's choppy micro bangs, we turned to Brian Zinno, education director at New York's Antonio Prieto Salon to break down how to wear the bang trends you'll see on everyone this year.

