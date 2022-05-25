Baby Braids Are One of This Summer's Coolest Hairstyles

If you're anything like me, doing a braid is a struggle. Even a basic three-strand plait is easier said than done. I can never get my hands at the right angle to do the braid, I can't see what my hands are doing at the back of my head — that's why I'm into baby braids, one of this summer's many retro-inspired hair trends.

What makes baby braids so special? Aside from the nostalgia, the tiny plaits can be added to virtually any hairstyle, work across all textures, and most lengths. Most importantly, since baby braids are typically added to the front sections of your hair, you can actually see what you're doing when you're styling your hair in front of the mirror.

"Baby trends are definitely having a moment, and I think it's partially because many people cut bangs during the pandemic and are in the growing out stage, so baby braids are a great way to facilitate grow-out," says Laura Polko, an Aquage brand ambassador and celebrity hairstylist. "In general, though, I think baby braids are trending because the style is young, feminine, cool, and sexy — and [it] gives off a playful, feminine energy that's perfect for spring and summer."

When styling baby braids, Polko recommends sectioning off the front pieces of the hair at a diagonal, about an inch or so from the part. "As I'm braiding, I like to combine a mix of the Aquage Transforming Spray and Aquage Finishing Spray, and place it on my non-dominate hand," she says. "This mix provides a great hold, so as I'm braiding, I tap into the product mixture on my hand, run over the braid, and continue to do so until I've reached the bottom."

If you're after that effortless finish with no visible hair elastics, Polko has a tip for that, too. "Instead of splitting, once I've reached the middle, I tuck the bottom of the section through the hole between the braided and naturally braided section, and pull through," she says. "This removes the need for elastic and encourages a flatter braid. If your hair is thick or you want added security, I recommend using the Scunci clear elastics, the smaller the better."

For a complete rundown on how to wear baby braids this summer, check out our favorite celebrity takes on the trend.