Maybe you’ve dubbed the "micro-fringe," or maybe you prefer alliteration and have stuck with the easy-to-remember "baby bangs" nickname. Regardless, the bold look is back, replacing the side-swept style of your early aughts-loving heart. Vanessa Hudgens recently debuted them with her flippy bob, while Emma Roberts showed up to the Critics' Choice Awards with a freshly chopped pair. Even Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner have both temporarily debuted them in the past few months.

"Baby bangs tend to be super short, a little bit manga, a little bit aggressive, giving a hard strong look opposed to regular bangs that soften, frame, and add sexiness in that peek-a-boo kinda way," says Streeter’s Artist, Tina Outen. "Way above the brow, the killer baby bang is a few inches below the hairline, so the hair sits chunky, solid, and graphic."

The higher the bang and closer to the hairline, the more dramatic the look. In terms of face shapes, Outen says the bangs look particularly flattering on heart-shaped faces, but also that many different factors come into play. "It’s all about how high your hairline is, your hairline shape, your hair texture, color, forehead size, the distance between your eyebrows and your hairline," notes Outen. Most important, she says a pro who understands your hair and how it will sit on your face should make the chop. who also says should make the cut. "There’s no going back with this bang! It’s a commitment you should be sure you want."

Celebrity stylist Chad Wood recommends pairing them with a bob, and says that hair smooth or medium-curl hair textures would work best for this style. The latter, he says, would give the hair a bit of movement.

Outen likes with a simple style so nothing else competes. In terms of styling products, she prefers Bumble and Bumble's Don't Blow It Hair Styler ($31; sephora.com). She says it gives your hair a soft, natural finish with just the right amount of memory for control. You can also use it to define the ends and make them piece-y.

One thing is for sure, though—maintenance is key. You'll need to make regular appointments every 2-3 weeks to keep them at a precise length.