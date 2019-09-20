8 Ash Brown Hair Color Ideas for Your Next Salon Appointment 

The idea that brown hair is boring and one dimensional is a myth. With some caramel or honey blonde highlights, a brunette base looks rich, shiny, and just plain incredible. However, warm tones aren't the option for brunettes looking to give their hair color a refresh: Enter ash brown hair.

This hybrid color is created by mixing a natural brown base with ash-violet or blue tones. The final shade can range from dark sandy blonde to dark brown with silver undertones. And it can be achieved with subtle highlights or blending the tones throughout the hair.

"The ash brown trend is an answer to the gray blonde trend that has been going on for the last couple of years," says Linda de Zeeuw, colorist at Rob Peetoom Salon in New York. Think of it as a mix of colors with an overall soft tone.

The bottom line: If you're a brunette that's over bronze highlights, or want an entirely new shade for fall that's not going to get red and brassy, ash brown might just be your answer.

From subtle silvery-gray ombré to full-on sandy blonde, we've rounded up our favorite celebrity takes on ash brown hair below.

