8 Ash Brown Hair Color Ideas for Your Next Salon Appointment
The idea that brown hair is boring and one dimensional is a myth. With some caramel or honey blonde highlights, a brunette base looks rich, shiny, and just plain incredible. However, warm tones aren't the option for brunettes looking to give their hair color a refresh: Enter ash brown hair.
This hybrid color is created by mixing a natural brown base with ash-violet or blue tones. The final shade can range from dark sandy blonde to dark brown with silver undertones. And it can be achieved with subtle highlights or blending the tones throughout the hair.
"The ash brown trend is an answer to the gray blonde trend that has been going on for the last couple of years," says Linda de Zeeuw, colorist at Rob Peetoom Salon in New York. Think of it as a mix of colors with an overall soft tone.
The bottom line: If you're a brunette that's over bronze highlights, or want an entirely new shade for fall that's not going to get red and brassy, ash brown might just be your answer.
From subtle silvery-gray ombré to full-on sandy blonde, we've rounded up our favorite celebrity takes on ash brown hair below.
VIDEO: How Much You Should Really Pay for Hair Color
Lily-Rose Depp
Depp's blend of light brunette with cool blonde gives her color a pearlescent undertone.
Tyra Banks
The supermodel's cool-toned highlights add brightness to her brunette base, but the overall effect is more soft beige than honey blonde.
Gigi Hadid
"You can create this [ash brown] color in a variety of tones, from dark blonde to dark brown," says De Zeeuw. "The lighter you go, the cooler the tone will be." Take Hadid's bronde hair as an example of what a light ash brown shade looks like.
Ciara
For a low-maintenance ash brown hair color, opt for balayage highlights like Ciara. The root grow-out will look purposeful, and give your color an overall effortless, lived-in vibe.
Emily Ratajkoswki
As demonstrated by Ratajkowski, ash brunette tones work on a dark base, too. Just keep in mind that cool tones will make your hair look even darker. "This color can be achieved with any base depending on how dark or light you want to go," says Michael Bowman, also a colorist at Rob Peetoom. "Just remember that the darker ash brown you go, the darker your hair will look because ash tones absorb light and make things look darker."
Jessica Alba
If you were to look up "ash brown hair" in the dictionary, there would be a photo of Alba's chestnut brown hair with sandy highlights.
Shay Mitchell
Not sure if you want to fully commit to an ash brown shade? Add subtle, silvery-gray ombré highlights to your hair like Mitchell.
Barbara Palvin
The Victoria Secret Angel's color is full of dimension thanks to cool, sandy tones blended into her light brunette base.