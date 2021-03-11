You're Not Imagining It, This Oil Is In Every Hair Product
Water is the essence of moisture, but argan oil is extremely hydrating, too.
For anyone whose hair concerns include dryness or frizz, take a look at ingredient lists of your products and I bet you'll find argan oil in most of them.
From serums to shampoos and conditioners, this oil is arguably one of the most popular ingredients in haircare. Extracted from the core of the argan tree, the oil is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, which makes it extremely beneficial for your hair — especially for dry, damaged hair as well as curly and coily textures.
Ahead, we checked in with Kevin Hughes, Moroccanoil artistic director, and Krupa Koestline, clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants, to find out why argan oil is in everything.
What Are the Benefits of Using Argan Oil in Your Hair?
Argan oil is a multitasking ingredient, which is big reason why you see it in so many haircare products. One of its biggest benefits is that it offers deep hydration and nourishment, which can restore softness and shine, plus strengthen damaged hair.
"Argan oil helps to restore elasticity and strength to hair with amino acids and vitamin E," says Hughes. "It also decreases ripping and tearing when combing through damp hair."
Koestline adds that the oil is unique because it offers "high amounts of oleic and linoleic acids," and contains carotenes, xanthophylls, tocopherols, and other such unsaponifiables. Simply put, these characteristics make argan great to use in your hair because of its high antioxidant properties. Plus, it absorbs quickly so it tends to be less greasy than other oils.
What Hair Types Should Use Argan Oil?
Argan oil is safe for all hair types, but thick hair as well as curly and coily textures will especially benefit from its nourishing benefits. Hughes points out that there are different variations of argan oil treatments to suit various hair types. For example, Moroccanoil's classic treatment is great for thicker hair, while fine hair may prefer the lightweight version.
How Should You Incorporate Argan Oil into Your Haircare Routine?
"The best products to use with argan oil are the ones that don't require hot process," explains Koestline. "This is to preserve the efficacy of virgin argan oil."
Hughes adds that a hair oil treatment should be the foundation of your routine, while following up with styling products infused with argan will give your hair an extra boost.
The 5 Best Argan Oil Haircare Products
Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Treatment
On top of strengthening hair, this cult-favorite treatment boosts shine and smooths frizz. Use it on damp, clean hair pre-styling session or to quickly tame flyaways and nourish split ends in-between washes.
To shop: $44; sephora.com
OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo and Conditioner
This shampoo and conditioner set is powered by argan oil, making it a great option for thick, curly and coily hair textures looking for extra hydration and shine.
To shop: $20; amazon.com
Pattern Beauty Argan Oil Hair Serum
Along with argan, Pattern Beauty's serum is infused with a powerhouse blend of oils, including sunflower, castor, sweet almond, apricot, and shea. Together, these nourishing ingredients keep curls and coils hydrated and bouncy, and soft at the cuticle to prevent moisture loss.
To shop: $25; ulta.com
Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Repair Mist
Agran oil and aloe vera tag team dryness in Herbal Essence's repairing mist. The multitasking treatment also doubles as a detangler, smooths flyaways, fights frizz, and defines curls.
To shop: $6; walmart.com
Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioner
Sometimes, regular old conditioner isn't hydrating enough. That's where leave-in conditioner comes in. And if you're going to use one, why not pick a formula with uber-nourishing argan oil in it. In addition to addressing dryness, frizz and damage, Briogeo's lightweight leave-in has rosehip oil to protect from free radical damage and coconut oil to prevent breakage and seal in moisture.
To shop: $20; sephora.com
