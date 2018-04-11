This Kitchen Ingredient Might Be the Secret to Shinier Hair

Apple cider vinegar isn't just an ingredient in your favorite salad dressing. Its supposed health benefits include regulating blood sugar and boosting gut health, to name a few. But, it turns out that along with incorporating ACV into your diet, using it on your head can make your hair shinier, too.

"Because apple cider vinegar is acidic, it can help restore pH of the hair and scalp as many hair products are alkaline and raise pH," explains Sejal Shah, cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Smarter Skin Dermatology in New York City. "By restoring pH it can close the hair shaft's cuticle, making the hair appear smoother, shinier, and easier to manage. This is also why some people recommend using it after having your hair dyed because it may extend the life of your color by resealing the cuticle."

Aesthetics aside, Dr. Shah says that ACV can also help improve scalp health. "Apple cider vinegar is also an exfoliant so it can remove dead skin cells and build up on the scalp as well as reducing oiliness," she explains. "Lastly, it also has some anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties which may be beneficial for some scalp conditions."

Before reaching for the bottle of ACV in your kitchen cabinet, know that there are a few potential adverse effects. Dr. Shah says that over-using it can make your hair more dry and brittle, and if you have dark hair, the acid could bring out unwanted brassy tones. Generally, using ACV on your hair one to two times a week is a safe bet for most hair types. But use it once a week or even less frequently if you have dry hair.

If you've been looking for a more natural remedy for lackluster hair or need to give your scalp some extra attention, use a diluted ACV solution. If you can't stand its strong smell, there are a ton of products formulated with the ingredient that have recently popped up on the market.

Keep scrolling for our five favorite ACV-infused treatments and styling products to try for shinier, healthier hair.

1 of 5 Courtesy

AG Hair Remedy Apple Cider Vinegar Leave-On Mist 

With over 98-percent plant-based and naturally derived ingredients including ACV, this leave-on mist reduces frizz, boosts shine, and balances the pH level of your hair. 

2 of 5 Courtesy

SheaMoisture Mongongo & Hemp Seeds High Porosity Moisture-Seal Masque

Treat dry, over-processed hair with this SheaMoisture deep-conditioning mask. Along with nourishing mongongo and hemp seeds, the ACV in its formula helps clarify and balance hair by sealing the cuticle and locking in moisture. 

3 of 5 Courtesy

R+Co Acid Wash: ACV Cleansing Rinse 

R+Co's rinse may look like pure apple cider vinegar, but it doesn't have the same acidic smell. In addition to its pleasant lemon and earthy fragrance, it gets rid of excess buildup in hair without stripping it of any moisture. Aloe vera and tamanu seed oil round out the formula for added shine. 

4 of 5 Courtesy

DpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo goes beyond soaking up the excess oil your hair's accumulated since your last shampoo. Apple cider vinegar cleanses the scalp to get rid of bacteria. 

5 of 5 Courtesy

John Masters Organics Herbal Cider Hiar Clarifier and Color Sealer 

Planning on spending all of your free time at the beach this summer? Dilute this apple cider vinegar-based treatment with one to three capfuls of water, and apply over clean, wet hair. The ingredients clarify hair, which make it perfect for removing chlorine and salt water so your color stays vibrant and fresh. 

