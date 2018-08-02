The Small Hair Change That'll Transform This Classic Cut for Fall

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Much like many of this year's biggest beauty trends, the haircut you're going to see everywhere for fall 2018 comes from the '90s. Along with the resurgence of banana clips and scrunchies, the bob has also made its triumphant comeback, but come fall you're going to notice that it looks slightly different from all of the chin-length cuts that have recently taken over your Instagram feed.

The angled bob is the natural progression from the standard blunt cut that celebs, beauty influencers, and hell, your closest friends have gotten on-board with in recent months. And if you already have a bob, congrats: You're already halfway there.

Whether you want to give your bob a tiny tweak for the new season or you're getting an entirely new short cut, the good news is that an angled bob is an extremely versatile cut in that it works well with a number of face shapes. "If you have a square-shaped face the asymmetrical bob is really flattering because it drags the line down and elongates a rounder or squarer face," says Moroccanoil Celebrity Stylist Bryce Scarlett who counts Margot Robbie among his clients. "If you have a very narrow face doing a blunt cut is really nice because it actually gives you a lot of width volume."

The same goes for hair texture, too. Scarlett tells InStyle that a angled bob length can be cut on most curl patterns, too. As for styling it, he recommends prepping damp hair with Moroccanoil's Smoothing Lotion ($32; sephora.com) to prevent flyaways and frizz from forming, and using a round brush when you're blow-drying your hair to get a bit of lift at the crown without sacrificing a sleek finish. "You don't need to necessarily flat iron the ends, but make them nice and straight with a brush so they don’t have that board-straight finish," suggests Scarlett.

Ahead, the celebs who are bringing the angled bob into 2018 so far.

