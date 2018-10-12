Amal Clooney Never Wears Her Hair Like This — And It’s So Good
Throwing it out there — conference Amal Clooney has really great curls.
The badass lawyer and human rights activist took the stage at the 2018 Pennsylvania Conference for Women for a discussion wearing her hair in a half-up style with defined, voluminous curls. The style was drastically different (and a little more low-key) than her go-to Old Hollywood blowout for red carpet events.
She complemented her undone half-up hairstyle with raspberry lipstick, groomed eyebrows, and a little blush. No news on the exact lipstick she's wearing, but if you want to copy it for yourself, Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in The Queen is a close match.
While attending the event, which promotes and amplifies the influence of women in the workplace and seeks to close the pay gap and eliminate gender discrimination, for a discussion, she also displayed the impeccable workwear style of which she's known. She wore a long-sleeve knit LBD that was accented with buttons and nude stilettos.
Now that Amal Clooney picked out your hair, makeup, and outfit for next Monday, what are you going to do with your weekend?