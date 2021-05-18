7 Summer Hairstyle Ideas for Anyone With Locs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While locs are a hairstyle all on their own, don't get it twisted (unless you're re-twisting, of course) — the styling options are endless. Whether you want to wear your locs in a puff, ponytail, add curls, or want to play around with accessories, you could create a new, stunning look pretty much every day.

But before we get into some looks, it's important to ensure that your hair is healthy and hydrated before you try to manipulate it.

"The most important thing to keep in mind in terms of cleansing and maintenance before styling locs is that less is more," Jennifer Lord, hair designer and author Natural Hollywood shares with InStyle. "Locs flourish well with natural shampoos and essential oils from your local health food store. I use argan oil, tea tree oil, and coconut oil on my locs after shampooing with Nature's Gate Tea Tree Shampoo, Dr. Bronner's Almond Shampoo or Olaplex Shampoo."

When Lord's looking to add some shine, she typically opts for shea butter, while skipping traditional conditioners to avoid product build-up.

"You don't want the product getting trapped in the loc and leaving a heavy or visible residue," she says.

Now that you're all prepped and ready, let's get into seven of the best summer hairstyle ideas for anyone with locs.

All of Lord's picks, ahead.

The Classic Bun

Lord says this classic, regal style is best suited for those with shoulder to mid-back length locs.

"Using a safe twist tie, snatch all of the hair up into a ponytail," Lord explains. "Then gradually and consistently place the bulk of hair around the pony so that a full bun develops. Tuck the ends of the hair under the bun and use hairpins to secure it. [If you] want a large bun, stuff it. Try Marley hair or a light styrofoam ball wrapped in yarn to work the trick."

High Curly Ponytail

When you're ready to switch things up from your bun, simply take it down and rock a high ponytail instead. To take the style to the next level, why not add in some quick curls for added texture?

"Saturate [the hair] with moisture — water or leave-in conditioner, then apply purple or orange perm rods to the pony and allow to dry," Lord says. "Once dry, remove the rods and style as desired using hairpins. Add a centralized embellishment to up the anti on the look."

Fulani Tuck

This remix of the French twist is a classic look that can be dressed up or down.

"To achieve this look, sweep the hair over to one side, then use large bobby pins to lay the hair swept over flat," Lord explains. "Flip the hanging hair up and start tucking it at the nape to the base. Work your way up to the bulk of the hair always using hairpins to secure the tuck. When you reach the top you are free to get creative."

The stylist adds that you add dimension to the look by separating small sections and tucking the hair in different directions.

Side Up, Soft Curls Down

"If you're a profile lover like me but then you'll love this asymmetrical action," Lord shares. "Simply twist and smooth your locs back into an upside section and leave the other locs out for pin curls. Set the pin curls overnight and take down and style the next day. Tuck the ends of the locs away for a refined coiffed look."

Pin Curls

Speaking of pin curls, you can also leave them in to create a faux pixie look.

"The concept is to use different curl sizes to have a more natural effect," the stylist explains. "Saturate the hair so that is fully wet. Use a bit of tension but not too much!"

High And To the Side

This simple and elegant style is perfect for your next formal event. To create look, start off by sweeping the hair up into a high, side ponytail. Next, tuck the ends in — or leave them out. It's up to you.

Accessorize

"A sunflower or some baby's breath in the corner of your hair by the ear is so charming," says Lord. "Wear it to a festival or on a picnic."

You can also play with headwraps, hair clips, cuffs, or whatever else you're feeling.