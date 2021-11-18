18 Short Hairstyle Ideas for Curly Hair

Whether you have a pixie, bob, or shoulder-length cut, there are options for everyone.

Having short hair doesn't mean you'll be short on styling options, especially if you have curls. Whether you have 2A or 4C curls, the choices are endless. From emphasizing your natural texture to slicked-back styles and all types of updos, curly hair allows you to switch up your look any way you want, all depending on how you're feeling that day.

Now, pair a curly hair type with a fresh haircut, and it's proof that short is definitely sweet. If you just recently did the big chop or have been in a styling rut, rest assured all you need is a little photo inspiration to get the hairstyling wheels turning again.

Ahead, check out 18 hairstyle ideas for short, curly hair.

1. Messy Bun

A messy bun is that low-effort hairstyle that you can wear while running errands or on a night out. Simply put your hair up in a high bun and let your curls do the rest.

2. Half-Up, Half-Down

A half-up, half-down hairstyle is perfect for those days when you're having a good curly hair day. It allows you to keep the curls loose while keeping it out of your face so you can show off your makeup look.

3. Finger Waves

Style your pixie cut with some finger waves for a old Hollywood vibe.

4. Bantu Knots with Butterfly Clips

Bantu knots paired with butterfly clips is a look we never knew we needed.

5. Headband

Styling your pixie cut with a vibrant headband is an easy way to add a pop of color to your look.

6. Pinned Up to the Side

Add decorative hair pins to the side of your hair for your next girl's night out.

7. Deep Side Part

We don't care what Gen Z has to say about side parts, a deep side part on short, curly hair is a classic look that will never go out of style.

8. Slicked Bun

On the days where your curls have a mind of their own, you can always count on a slicked back bun to keep you feeling cute and put together.

9. Space Buns

Y2K hairstyles are back and with that comes space buns, which looks amazing on textured hair because the curls add effortless volume.

10. Loose Curls

When in doubt, let the curls shine in all of their glory by wearing it out as is.

11. Half-Up, Half-Down Space Buns

The half-up, half-down version of space buns is a cute and playful take on the look.

12. Faux-hawk

Pin up the sides of your hair to create a chic and cool faux-hawk look.

13. Claw Clip Updo

Along with Y2K hairstyles comes the resurgence of claw clips. Clip your curly hair up and back on the days you're on the go.

14. Low Bun with Face-Framing Pieces

An elegant hairstyle suitable for special occasions and daily wear is a low bun pinned right above the nape of your neck. Leave out some hair in the front to frame and highlight your face.

15. Slicked Side Part with a Low Bun

Choose a side part, slick it down, and let your low, curly bun hairstyle rack in the compliments for you.

16. Slicked Back Ponytail

A fun updo that allows you to showcase your curls while still getting the hair out of your face is a slicked back ponytail. The more texture and volume to the tail of your hair, the better.

17. Twisted Updo

For the talented hairstylists, consider doing an intricate-looking updo that's sure to turn heads everywhere you go.

18. Updo With Slicked Edges

Turning your baby hairs into perfectly shaped swoops and swirls instantly makes any curly hairstyle better.