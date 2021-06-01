A Look Back On the Evolution of Natural Hairstyles On the Red Carpet

The 2021 Oscars red carpet, which was filled with a variety of natural styles across all lengths and hair types, marked a shift in Hollywood glamour.

While it wasn't the first time we've seen a variety of gorgeous textured hair at a mainstream award show, I can't remember a time when I've ever seen so much of it, in all its glory, all at once.

To so many of us watching at home, this signified that finally, we're starting to move past making a point about diverse hair and simply just normalizing it. As well as putting braids, afros, coils, waves, and curls on the same pedestal as silky straight styles, and letting them all be seen as elegant, chic, and alluring. But this shift didn't just happen overnight.

And while we've come a long way, there's still a ways to go beyond the red carpet.

However, progress, especially when it results in some forms of freedom, is something worth celebrating.

That's why we're taking a look back at the evolution of natural hairstyles on the red carpet, from the 1940s to now.

This is All Natural. From the kinkiest coils to loose waves, we're celebrating natural hair in its many forms by sharing expert tips for styling, maintenance, and haircare.