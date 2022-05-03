Perfect for when I need to just sit down.

I Use This Leave-In Mask When I'm Too Lazy For a Whole Deep Conditioning Treatment

I Use This Leave-In Mask When I'm Too Lazy to Do a Deep Conditioning Treatment

I Use This Leave-In Mask When I'm Too Lazy to Do a Deep Conditioning Treatment

We've all been there: It's wash day, you're already tired as hell, yet somehow you've still found the strength to fight for your life as you detangle your curls in the shower.

But you know it's not over yet — there's still deep conditioning to be done.

I'm personally a big fan of the deep conditioner nap (you know, when you slather the treatment on, put a shower cap on top, then wrap your hair in a towel and hop into bed), but ever since I got my hair steamer about a year ago, I haven't been able to release myself from the shackles. While it only takes around 20 to 30 minutes for it to start and stop, that's still 20 to 30 minutes I'm spending not being asleep or laying around on the couch — plus clean up time!

I typically suck it up and still will steam my hair on the regular. But for the weekends when I simply cannot, or just don't have the time, K18's Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask keeps me in my lazy bag, and I so appreciate it.

Related Items I Use This Leave-In Mask When I'm Too Lazy to Do a Deep Conditioning Treatment Credit: K18 K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask $75; sephora.com

The surprisingly clean, vegan, and silicone-free formula uses the brand's trademarked K18Peptide to repair hair in just four minutes. (It sounds crazy, I know. But I swear to God you can feel the difference in your hair once your timer buzzes.) To use, I simply pump once and finger comb through one half of my hair, then do the same for the other. It's really easy as that.

Once times up, I get right into styling. And once my hair is dry, it still feels like a dream.

Best part: K18 doesn't discriminate, it can be used whether you have fine hair or kinky coils. Just make sure to apply liberally, because a little truly does go a long way (even on super thick hair like mine).

VIDEO: The 5 Products You Need to Add to Your Natural Hair Care Regimen

Anyways, though, I won't keep you. The long and short of it is that K18 somehow, someway, magically gives my hair the same feeling as being under the steamer with treatment going.

So if you're like me and need to speed up your wash days every once in a while, do yourself an enormous favor and reach for the Leave-In Mask.