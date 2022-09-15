This Is the Best Mask for Frizzy, Natural Hair

If you have natural hair, dealing with frizz is more likely than not an inevitable part of your hair journey. And while undefined curls often get a bad wrap, there's actually nothing wrong with the look of frizzy hair — however, the dryness that causes it can lead to issues down the road.

Breakage and split ends from parched strands can result in major hair damage. So, finding a hair mask for frizzy hair is key.

Whenever my hair starts to feel a bit thirsty I reach for none other than Briogeo's Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating & Defining Hair Mask — it always does the trick.

All of my wash days are focused on replenishing moisture, but when I notice more dryness and frizz than usual, I always start my routine with a moisturizing shampoo. This way, my hair shaft will be cleared and ready to absorb all the goodness of the mask.

Next up, I detangle with a light conditioner in the shower, rinse, squeeze out as much water as possible, then apply a generous amount of the Curl Charisma mask to my hair from root to tips.

Once I'm out of the shower, I go under my hair steamer for around 30 minutes, then put a heat cap on and let the treatment sit while I do some things around the house. Once I rinse, my curls are soft and ultra-defined.

Sephora

To shop: $39; sephora.com

With a formula that boasts a blend of rice extract, tomato fruit ferment, and amino acids, as well as avocado, castor, and chia oils, plus hydrolyzed quinoa — it's easy to see why this mask truly lives up to the hype.

And while you will notice results after just one use, once this mask becomes a regular in your routine, your curls will be on another level.

VIDEO: 8 Hair Serums We Love For Natural Hair

Oh, and for those who don't have curly hair (and even those that do but just want another option), the brand's Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask is another amazing option that gets the job done.

With a blend of rosehip oil to help with hydration, algae extract to strengthen, and B vitamins to improve texture, expect to have the softest, frizz-free hair of your life.

This is All Natural. From the kinkiest coils to loose waves, we're celebrating natural hair in its many forms by sharing expert tips for styling, maintenance, and haircare.