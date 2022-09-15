This Is the Best Mask for Frizzy, Natural Hair

Instant hydration.

By
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 @ 10:02AM
The Best Hair Mask for Frizzy Natural Hair
Photo: Briogeo/ InStyle

If you have natural hair, dealing with frizz is more likely than not an inevitable part of your hair journey. And while undefined curls often get a bad wrap, there's actually nothing wrong with the look of frizzy hair — however, the dryness that causes it can lead to issues down the road.

Breakage and split ends from parched strands can result in major hair damage. So, finding a hair mask for frizzy hair is key.

Whenever my hair starts to feel a bit thirsty I reach for none other than Briogeo's Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating & Defining Hair Mask — it always does the trick.

All of my wash days are focused on replenishing moisture, but when I notice more dryness and frizz than usual, I always start my routine with a moisturizing shampoo. This way, my hair shaft will be cleared and ready to absorb all the goodness of the mask.

Next up, I detangle with a light conditioner in the shower, rinse, squeeze out as much water as possible, then apply a generous amount of the Curl Charisma mask to my hair from root to tips.

Once I'm out of the shower, I go under my hair steamer for around 30 minutes, then put a heat cap on and let the treatment sit while I do some things around the house. Once I rinse, my curls are soft and ultra-defined.

The Best Hair Mask for Frizzy Natural Hair
Sephora

To shop: $39; sephora.com

With a formula that boasts a blend of rice extract, tomato fruit ferment, and amino acids, as well as avocado, castor, and chia oils, plus hydrolyzed quinoa — it's easy to see why this mask truly lives up to the hype.

And while you will notice results after just one use, once this mask becomes a regular in your routine, your curls will be on another level.

VIDEO: 8 Hair Serums We Love For Natural Hair

Oh, and for those who don't have curly hair (and even those that do but just want another option), the brand's Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask is another amazing option that gets the job done.

With a blend of rosehip oil to help with hydration, algae extract to strengthen, and B vitamins to improve texture, expect to have the softest, frizz-free hair of your life.

This is All Natural. From the kinkiest coils to loose waves, we're celebrating natural hair in its many forms by sharing expert tips for styling, maintenance, and haircare.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Hair Oils
We Tested 29 Hair Oils — These 11 Keep Hair Moisturized and Silky Smooth
Shoppers Say This Shampoo Leaves Their Gray Hair Beautifully Shiny
Shoppers Say This Shampoo Leaves Their Gray Hair Beautifully Shiny
A woman with curly hair seen from the back
The Best Styling Creams for Juicy, Bouncy Curls
Quinoa Isn't Just for Eating
Quinoa Is a Superfood for Your Hair, Too
I Use This Anti-Frizz Hair Mask Season After Season — and It’s Half-Off Right Now
I Swear By This Hair Mask for Year-Round Curl Definition — and It's 50% Off Right Now
R+Co CASSETTE Curl Defining Masque
This Leave-In Hair Mask Is So Volumizing and Defining, I Wake Up With Perfect Curls
My Hair Stylist Confirmed: My Locks Feel Thicker After Switching to This Celeb-Approved Shampoo and Conditioner Set
My Hair Stylist Confirmed: My Locks Feel Thicker After Switching to This Celeb-Approved Shampoo and Conditioner Set
wavy hair
How to Air-Dry Your Hair No Matter Your Texture
ALL NATURAL: Whenever the Apocalypse Hits, I'm Taking My Hair Steamer With Me
Whenever the Apocalypse Hits, I'm Taking My Hair Steamer With Me
I Use This Leave-In Mask When I'm Too Lazy to Do a Deep Conditioning Treatment
I Use This Leave-In Mask When I'm Too Lazy For a Whole Deep Conditioning Treatment
Shoppers With Thin Hair Call This Conditioning Mist "Magic" for Beach Waves
Shoppers With Thin Hair Call This $18 Conditioning Mist "Magic" for Beach Waves
ALL NATURAL: Olaplex's New Serum Gave Me Noticeably Healthier Curls After Just One Use
Olaplex's New Serum Gave Me Noticeably Healthier Curls After Just One Use
ALL NATURAL: Hands Down, This Is the Best Detangling Brush I've Ever Used
Hands Down, This Is the Best Detangling Brush I've Ever Used
Natural Hair and Rice Water
Everything You Need to Know About Using Rice Water For Hair
What to Know Before Blowing Out Afro-Textured Hair
What to Know Before Blowing Out Afro-Textured Hair
The Best Heat Protectants for Natural Hair
The 8 Best Heat Protectants For Those With Natural Hair Who Love the Occasional Blowout