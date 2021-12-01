Everything You Need to Know Before Getting Curly Bangs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Looking to take your curly 'do to the next level? Bangs can give your hairstyle added dimension and frame your face better than a Picasso piece in the MET Museum. Nevertheless, curly girls sometimes hesitate with this hairstyle — it's not the same as having straight bangs (nor is the method to achieve the look).

"Some misconceptions that clients have are curly bangs are only for children, or bangs don't look good on adults, or even that they always look frizzy," shares hairstylist Monae Everett who has given stars like Taraji P. Henson and Yara Shahidi their red carpet hairstyles.

Thankfully, curly bangs work on all types of coils ranging from wavy to the tightest of textures. However, before you head to the salon or even try your hand at a DIY bang job (pro tip: don't do it!), there are several things you need to know about curly bangs. Should you cut your bangs wet or dry? Does the shape of your face matter? What about shrinkage?

For answers to all your questions, we caught up with Everett who gave us the 411 on this hairstyle — so you can not only pull off curly bangs, but thrive with this look!

What Are the Pros Of Getting Curly Bangs?

"Curly bangs are a great way to change the shape of your haircut," suggests Everett.

If you're ready to update your style, this could be a great option for you. There are endless options for achieving curly bangs. Just like straight hair, you can have shaggy bangs, curtain bangs, feathered bangs, and more. However, Everett's personal favorite shape for curly bangs are full or voluminous.

"I love when curly peeps use the volume in their bangs to give additional lift on the top of their head." Take Yara Shahidi's hair at the 51st NAACP Image Awards as an example.

If you are on the fence about getting curly bangs or not sure where to start, Everett suggests beginning with wispy bangs. "This way you can decide if you love the look and want to add more hair to your bangs for a voluminous look, or keep the bangs wispy so that you can blend them back into your hair."

Should Natural Hair Be Cut Wet or Dry?

Curly hair has shrinkage and everyone experiences it differently. Some prefer to have their hair cut wet, while others prefer for it to be done dry. And although you may blow out your hair when you are getting a trim, this is a no-no for curly bangs.

Everett shares a non-negotiable when it comes to this look: "Always cut bangs far longer than you believe you want them to be and cut your bangs when your hair is in its curly state."

In other words, start slow with your bang process! Also, keep in mind that cutting them when your hair is curly will allow you to see the true shape of the look versus cutting them when your hair is blown out straight.

Do Curly Bangs Work for All Textures?

Yep, all hair textures can get curly bangs. But Everett highlights that type 4 hair "can enjoy multiple types of bangs." The kinky-curly texture allows a glorious array of looks achieved in multiple ways and opportunities to create faux bangs if you aren't ready to permanently cut your hair into that shape.

"I love to see bangs created from twist outs or having longer hair pinned into bangs from afro puffs and other updos," states Everett. Even your afro can get an update with bangs. "Picked out 'fros also look amazing with rounded or curtain bangs to frame the face," states Everett.

What Do I Need to Know About Styling and Maintaining For Curly Bangs?

You have curly bangs…now what? Beautiful bangs start with using products to keep your hair hydrated, so it's important to create a hair regimen that ensures your bangs remain moisturized and frizz-free.

"I always start any curly style on wet hair," reveals Everett. Begin the process with a leave-in conditioner that has moisturizing properties. Taliah Waajid Shea-Coco Condition Daily Leave-In Conditioner is great, as the shea butter and coconut oil combo add moisture to hair.

"The easiest way to style curly bangs is to rake the products through the curls and layer with a curl cream, gel, or mousse," explains Everett. Just make sure to use your fingers to layer the product to minimize frizz. "Finger coil each curl and either let air dry or defuse dry," the stylist suggests. Try Shea Moisture Coconut and Hibiscus Frizz Free Curl Mousse, the formula contains neem oil, which prevents frizz, as well as silk protein for soft curls.

For type 4 hair, Everett states, "I'd twist or braid the hair if I wanted a more defined curl pattern." After the curls dry, loosen the hair by adding a serum to your finger trips to separate and shake out the coils. She likes the Sebastian Professional Dark Oil. "The serum will break the caste of the products used to set the curls, along with adding shine and reducing frizz."

For hair that doesn't have a defined curl pattern or in need of even more moisture, Everett uses the Ouidad Coil Infusion Good Shape Defining Gel after adding the leave-in conditioner.

To minimize manipulation and prevent breakage while keeping the curly bangs frizz free and defined, it's all about how you take care of your bangs after hours. "I'd loosely pin the bangs back into the rest of the hair, while gathering that hair into a high pineapple then cover with a satin scarf or bonnet. In the morning, remove pins and shake the hair out." A great option to loosen next day hair of all textures is Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Refresher Spray. It's blended with agave and shea butter to lock in moisture and make your hair shine.

