7 Products That Will Keep 4C Hair Ultra-Moisturized This Winter

The weather outside is (literally) frightful, but these products will ensure your 4C hair looks delightful.

As temperatures drop, it's time to ramp up your haircare routine. 'Cause he cooler the air, the drier your hair, and it's important to keep your curls hydrated and moisturized to avoid breakage.

4C hair in particular is super delicate, and if you aren't patient and careful with your texture, you can face serious damage — and even hair loss.

"It's important to keep 4C hair moisturized because the zig zag curl pattern prevents natural oils from your scalp to be evenly distributed throughout the hair, so it's the driest of all textures no matter the porosity," shares Tiffany Mack, the hairstylist behind NY Knicks player Julius Randle's 2020 playoff looks.

Thankfully, the expert has a few helpful tips to share.

"In the winter 4C chicks should steam treat their hair more often," Mack recommends. As when you steam treat your hair, you are injecting and locking in moisture to the hair follicles. Mack suggests doing a steam treatment once every three weeks for 20 minutes.

"Hydrating more in the winter is helpful as well," Mack shares. "Drinking more water helps to support hair growth and a healthy scalp."

And while many naturalistas choose to place their hair in a protective style during the winter to minimize manipulation of their curls, whether you are wearing your hair in its natural form or in box braids, using the right products to keep your scalp and hair hydrated and healthy is key.

Keep reading for the seven best products to keep your coily hair moisturized all holiday season.

Related Items Products To Keep 4C Hair Moisturized This Winter Credit: Courtesy TRESsemme Deep Cleanse Shampoo $5; walmart.com It's imperative to wash with a deep cleansing shampoo when you have 4C curls. This allows for the full removal of product build up, giving your hair a fresh start. TRESsemme Deep Cleanse Shampoo is a favorite of Mack's. "It allows the hair to react to hair products as they are intended to," she explains. Products To Keep 4C Hair Moisturized This Winter Credit: Courtesy Taliah Waajid Curly Curl Cream $8; walmart.com Winter months means it's time to turn on indoor heating that can leave your hair devoid of moisture. Taliah Waajid Curly Curl Cream is great for short, curly afros and other natural styles to give solid curl definition without creating build-up or leaving behind a greasy residue. Products To Keep 4C Hair Moisturized This Winter Credit: Courtesy Shea Moisture Manuka Honey and Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque $14; target.com In the winter, you want to pack and lock in as much moisture into your dry, thirsty hair strands as possible. Facilitate the process with Shea Moisture Manuka Honey and Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque. All honey isn't created equal, but manuka honey is known to lure and lock in moisture to your hair. This natural humectant is filled with antioxidants and enzymes to help nourish dry scalp, while promoting growth, and leaving your hair looking shiny.

Related Items Products To Keep 4C Hair Moisturized This Winter Credit: Courtesy TGIN Butter Cream Daily Moisturizer $15; target.com If you have low-porosity hair then TGIN Butter Cream Daily Moisturizer is for you. The leading ingredient is shea butter, which helps promote maximum hydration. The formula also includes vitamin E oil to encourage hair growth while providing shine and softness. Try this product on low-porosity 4C hair when it's dry if it is not working for you on wet or damp hair. Products To Keep 4C Hair Moisturized This Winter Credit: Courtesy Aunt Jackie's Hydrate Me Leave-In Conditioning Crème $10; target.com We all can use a jolt to get moving, and your hair is the same. Stimulate your scalp and roots with Aunt Jackie's Hydrate Me Leave-In Conditioning Crème. The formula contains grapeseed oil which is much lighter than jojoba or coconut oil. This makes it much easier to penetrate your strands, which is great for low-porosity hair that struggles retaining moisture. Products To Keep 4C Hair Moisturized This Winter Credit: Courtesy Crème of Nature Intense Hydration Treatment Mask $4; walmart.com Fight frizz and bring ease to the detangling process with Crème of Nature Intense Hydration Treatment Mask. This uber hydrating conditioning hair mask contains honey to lock in moisture, coconut oil to stimulate hair growth, and shea butter to add moisture and shine. Optimize the product by sitting under the dryer to allow the heat to open the follicles in your hair shaft, and help the product penetrate deeply. products for 4c hair Credit: Courtesy Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Style Milk $11; ulta.com Okay, so to be honest, the entire coconut and hibiscus line from Shea Moisture is like the holy grail of hair products for 4C hair. However, the Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Style Milk in particular is the secret weapon against the cold winter months for fine strands. If your hair is more on the thin side, it goes without saying that heavy creams and butters may weigh it down. However, this leave-in moisturizer and hair treatment is lightweight enough for you to apply every day and not leave excess residue. The secret incredient? Neem oil — and that's why your curls feel so soft and silky!