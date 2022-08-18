Beauty Hair The Scalp Treatment Giving Users Full, Healthy Hair for the "First Time in Decades" Is Back in Stock It’s been sold out for nearly three months. By Christina Butan Christina Butan Instagram Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 18, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: actandacre/Instagram As someone with fine-to-medium hair that sheds a lot, I'm always on the lookout for products that will encourage growth, but most importantly, keep my scalp healthy and balanced. The scalp is, afterall, the (literal) laying ground for happy strands. When it comes to hair care brands that take that scalp-first approach, Act+Acre is one of the best on the market — that's why it's no surprise that its growth-stimulating scalp treatment has been sold out for nearly three months. The good news? The Stem Cell Serum is finally back in stock, and shoppers are ready to "hoard" it. The Act+Acre scalp treatment is a plant-based serum that focuses on extending the natural hair-growth phase, lessening hair fallout, and soothing the scalp. Made with apple stem cells, aloe vera, and bamboo and pea extracts, the serum can be considered an "anti-aging treatment" for your hair, according to brand founder and trichologist Helen Reavey. "Over time, the scalp begins to produce less collagen, hair follicles get smaller, and the rate of hair growth slows. This can result in less hydrated and thinner hair, with increased fallout," Reavey tells InStyle. "Consistent use of an anti-aging treatment, especially one including apple stem cells, protects the longevity of the scalp to combat the natural aging process." Courtesy Shop now: $86; actandacre.com Reavey explains that apple stem cells, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, "are clinically proven to stimulate hair growth." "When added to your scalp care routine, this unique ingredient elongates the process in which the hair sprouts from the follicle," she says. "Extending the growth cycle [can lead] to an increased amount of hair follicles and longer hair." I Got a Scalp Consult From a Celebrity Hair Stylist, and Now I Tell Everyone to Buy This 1 Product Customers are impressed with the serum's results, claiming it's relieved scalp itchiness, aided in hair growth, and reduced shedding. One shopper, who described their "middle-aged" hair as "dry and brittle," said they almost gave up on products to help revive their strands until trying Act+Acre's treatment. "After six months of use, my hair is full, healthy, growing (new and old growth), and shiny for the first time in decades," they wrote. Another shopper raved that after trying the Stem Cell Serum combined with the brand's Hair Cleanse, they "awoke with a different head of hair." "It works," they wrote. "My scalp and hair are healthier…and my long, naturally gray hair shines; the color even looks fresher. These products do a superb job." No wonder it amassed a waitlist of more than 18,000 people. Add the Act+Acre Stem Cell Serum to your hair care routine before it sells out (again). Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit