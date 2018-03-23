11 '90s Hairstyles That We’d Love to See Make a Comeback 

Scrunchies worn outside of the context of a Halloween costume. Half-up, high ponytails on the red carpet that look like they were pulled from the movie Clueless. A perm on Emma Stone. Do you need more evidence that ‘90s hairstyles are back?

Scroll through this gallery of some of the most memorable hair trends of the decade, from Britney Spears’s skinny headband to Meg Ryan’s flippy bob. These are the ‘90s hair looks we’ll always obsess over.

