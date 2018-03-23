11 '90s Hairstyles That We’d Love to See Make a Comeback 

Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 22, 2018 @ 9:15 pm

Scrunchies worn outside of the context of a Halloween costume. Half-up, high ponytails on the red carpet that look like they were pulled from the movie Clueless. A perm on Emma Stone. Do you need more evidence that ‘90s hairstyles are back?

Scroll through this gallery of some of the most memorable hair trends of the decade, from Britney Spears’s skinny headband to Meg Ryan’s flippy bob. These are the ‘90s hair looks we’ll always obsess over.

The Rachel

Even if you didn't watch Friends, chances are you knew about "The Rachel." In fact, most of your friends probably had this haircut at one point. Featuring face-framing, angled layers and lots of body, it was one of the defining hairstyles of the '90s.

Crimped Hair

Brands like Drybar and Bed Head recently launched modern versions of the crimping iron, so seeing Christina Aguilera's look on your walk to work might actually become a reality. Well, maybe minus the hot pink low-lights.

Flowers

The daisy is the ultimate '90s flower, so obviously all your favorite celebrities stuck it in their hair. Drew Barrymore was a huge proponent of the trend, wearing the flower on either side of her curly bob.

Bouncy '90s Curls

Before the perm became more of a permanent beachy wave treatment, it was known for giving customers Mariah Carey-level curls.

High Pigtails

One thing we want just as much as a year-long Spice Girls reunion tour? Baby Spice's high pigtails to regain their popularity. 

Bouncy Blowouts

Before the Internet freaked out over Kate Middleton's blowouts, the world was in awe of Cindy Crawford's ultra-shiny, bouncy head of hair.

Voluminous Updos

No '90s prom was complete without voluminous updos that featured short strands and tendrils purposefully left out around the face.

Skinny Headbands

Sorry, Blair Waldorf! Britney Spears was the headband queen before anyone even knew what Gossip Girl was. The '90s take on this classic was a super-thin or zigzagged band placed in permed or blown-out hair. 

Hair Jewels

Gemstones didn't just line jeans' back pockets in the '90s—these sparklers were the finishing touch for any hairstyle that needed a little extra something.

Choppy Bob

You've got mail, Meg Ryan. It's millions of women writing to tell you how much they envied your layered, choppy bob.

Hair Twists

Why only accessorize your updo with gemstones, headbands, and face-framing strands? More was more in the '90s, and Alicia Silverstone's updo proves it. Notice the twisted knots placed right before her sparkly hair jewels.

