Editor-Tested: The 9 Best Dry Shampoos, Ranked

My name is Marianne Mychaskiw, and I'm addicted to dry shampoo. Ever since being introduced to the product many years ago, I've hoarded it to the point that I'm storing bottles in my kitchen cabinet—I mean, what would Carrie Bradshaw do, right?—and considering that my hair is thick to the point of being obnoxious, washing it every day is hardly an option. I'll shampoo every other day or every two days if I can help it, but if it's a really good formula, it'll keep my style intact for up to four without any oily residue or itchiness involved. Though just about every hair brand contains a dry shampoo in their lineup, I'm pretty strict when it comes to my rules of finding that ideal formula. It can't have a sticky, hairspray-esque texture as I still want to be able to run my hands through, I don't want it to feel like I have any dry shampoo whatsoever in even if my hair is completely disgusting by that point, and remnants of any white powder must be kept to a minimum, or at the very least, easy to brush out. It's a pretty tall order, but I've been around the block enough times to find a few options that fit the bill.

After testing out more dry shampoos than I can count (and that my tiny studio apartment can hold), I've put together a list of the 9 best formulas currently on the market that span every price point. Scroll down to find out more about each one now, and to pick up a bottle—or—three for yourself.

