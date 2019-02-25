The 2019 Oscars Proved That Anyone Can Pull Off a Center Part

If you've ever hesitated to leave your side part behind and attempt a center part, it's time you take a look at a 2019 Oscars red carpet roundup. The center part was arguably one of the biggest beauty trends at this year's Academy Awards, showing up on countless celebrities, no matter their face shape or their hair length.

While sometimes it's regarded as a hairstyle that's "hard to pull off," we call bullshit. The tiny tweak can highlight your favorite facial features, or add a sweet '90s or mod '60s vibe to any look. You could try a center part with a bob (as demonstrated by Irina Shayk), part in the center of long, cascading waves (a nod to Octavia Spencer), or even wear it with an updo (we're looking at you, Ashley Graham).

For further proof that it's the hair trend to try now (and that anyone can wear it and look downright amazing), keep scrolling to see who gave it a whirl at the 2019 Oscars.

