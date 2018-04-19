The Coolest Way to Wear Your Bob This Spring

There's a new way to update your bob cut, and according to celebrity hairstylist Matt Fugate, it doesn't involve losing length or a new set of bangs. It's about chipping away at the line of a blunt bob to create a "light, airy" vibe.

Instead of a bob hitting your chin all at one length, it will appear "chewed at with the scissors" and "mindfully dishevelled." The look is slightly layered and piece-y around the face, like the hair has just been blasted with lots of texture spray after air drying. "The see-through ends almost twinkle in the sun. The glow around the head is cinematic," he says.

Some celebrity examples include Olivia Wilde, Jaimie Alexander, and Selena Gomez, who is wearing a similar haircut right now. The most iconic owner of this haircut is definitely Alexa Chung, but she recently grew out her hair into a lob with the same airy, ethereal texture.

To style this type of haircut, Fugate suggests cocktailing two products—a thermal protector and a thickening spray. This builds texture and strength while protecting your hair from heat tools. "Apply a drop of a Kérastase thermal protector, such as their L’incroyable Blowdry Crème, to your ends and then load up on Kérastase Materialiste and power dry," he says.

Use your hands to scrunch, twist, and rumple the hair until it's about 90 percent dry. Then, use a boar-bristle round brush with a blow dryer to seal the ends. "Let the roots and mid-lengths do their own thing," he says.

What's nice about this hairstyle is that you can build off of it each day. So on day two, you can skip a wash entirely and just touch it up lightly with a curling wand.