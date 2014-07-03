15 Under $15: The Best Summer Hair Bargains

Jul 03, 2014 @ 3:12 pm
Summer Hair Care
1 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Cantu Grow Strong Strengthening Treatment

We admit-we often extend the six-week trim rule to let our layers grow, only be confronted by dry ends and breakage. That's why we're obsessed with Cantu's shea butter-rich mask ($5; drugstore.com). Your scalp gets the hydration it needs to grow longer, stronger hair, while your existing lengths are protected from further damage.
2 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Mark Hill Gorgeous Quick Change Texturizing Polish

Across the pond, Mark Hill's Texturizing Polish ($12; walgreens.com) is a cult favorite among Brit beauties, and we can see why. On short hair, the lightweight emulsion can form polished and low-key effects alike, and the moldable formula allows you to change up your style throughout the day. We also love how it creates a tousled "off-duty model" texture on longer lengths-not to mention the fresh floral scent.
3 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Stretch

Loosen up! If one of your ringlets happens to be coiled a little too tightly, a small amount of Marc Anthony's Curl Stretch ($8; ulta.com) can help achieve a more tousled texture. It's ideal for showing off new growth, or as a quick fix to a curling iron mishap.
4 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Ogx Sunkissed Blonde Lemon Highlights

With all things '90s experiencing a renaissance, we almost thought to dig out our old-school bottles of Sun-In, until we crossed paths with this coconut oil-rich version ($7; drugstore.com). In addition to the beachy blonde highlights it creates, we love how the lightweight blend keeps our hair touchable and shiny.
5 of 15 Courtesy Photo

L'Oreal Sleek It Serum-Spray

Combined with the summer heat and humidity, a traditional hair serum can add extra weight to your strands. Opt for a spray-on version like L'Oreal's ($5; lorealparisusa.com), which keeps frizz, flyaways, and dry hair at bay with just one spritz.
6 of 15 Courtesy Photo

SheaMoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie

Because curly hair has a few more curves than its bone-straight counterparts, extra moisturizing is needed to keep your ringlets in prime condition. SheaMoisture's Curl Enhancing Smoothie ($12; target.com) doesn't skimp on hair-healthy ingredients like coconut oil, avocado, and silk protein, and we love how it defines each individual coil without giving off a stiff appearance.
7 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Smooth Sexy Hair Smooth Encounter Blow Dry Creme

The humid elements can cause a pro-quality blowout to lose its shape in a matter of seconds, so before you pick up the round brush, apply a light layer of the Smooth Encounter Blow Dry Creme ($7; ulta.com) to your mid-lengths and ends to help lock in the texture, and create a soft, touchable feel.
8 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Fudge Urban Dry Shampoo

No time to fuss over hair tools? Beat the heat by extending your blowout, and mist Fudge Urban's Dry Shampoo ($8; target.com) onto your root area to absorb excess oil. Your style will be restored to its full, bouncy glory, and even dark hair hues won't be left with a chalky finish.
9 of 15 Courtesy Photo

TommyGuns Sage and Basil Shampoo

The summer heat may have you wanting to wash your hair more frequently, but a toning shampoo like TommyGuns sage and basil version ($11; asos.com) can be the balancing act your strands need to prevent you from lathering, rinsing, and repeating 7 days a week. Sage controls the excess amounts of oil produced by your scalp, while the basil serves as a cleanser that won't strip away your natural emollients.
10 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Anatomicals The Sleek Shall Inherit The Earth Conditioner

We can't decide what we like better-this conditioner's witty name, or the smooth, Gwyneth-esque effect it gives our frizz-prone strands ($7; asos.com).
11 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Sephora Collection Tropicolor Ribbon Hair Ties

Are they ribbon-inspired accessories, or durable ponytail holders? Trick question: They're both! Sephora's trendy hair ties ($9; sephora.com) make for a perfect pair to any sun dress in your closet, and enough grip to hold your strands in place once the mercury rises.
12 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Got 2b Calm & Shine Styling Oil

We've tried our fair share of argan oils, and Got 2b's wallet-friendly version ($7; walgreens.com), which also contains white grape and marula oils in the mix, can tame our flywaways and add a glossy finish just as well as its higher-priced counterparts.
13 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Briogeo Wash & Volumize Spill-Proof Travel Kit

Taking your hair products on vacation can be quite the struggle-you either have to sacrifice style for convenience with the hotel-provided minis, or you end up with product leaking into your suitcase. Never again! Briogeo's TSA-friendly travel kit ($14; briogeohair.com) packs the brand's high-quality formulas into a streamlined, six-piece set that fits snugly into your carry-on, and even better, won't spill onto your designer dresses.
14 of 15 Courtesy Photo

A Beautiful Life Surf Wax

Wax on! This pina colada-scented puck ($14; abeautifullife.com) works wonders on just about every length and hair type. Give longer layers a frizz-free beachy texture, or use it on your pixie cut to create a tousled edge-you can pick up more product by running the wax under a hair dryer or warm water for a heavier application.
15 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Eva NYC Mane Tamer Leave-In Cream

Forget the blow-dry-and-go look-during a heat wave, it's impossible to even pick up styling tools without breaking a sweat. That's why we're obsessed with Eva NYC's ultra-rich leave in conditioner ($14; drugstore.com), which re-hydrates dry, ocean beaten strands with a blend of Keravis protein and argan oil. Just work a dollop into damp hair, and air-dry it to let your natural texture come through.

