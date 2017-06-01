11 Things to Know Before Dyeing Your Own Hair

Time Inc Digital Studio
DIY hair dyes can be tricky, so we enlisted the help of celebrity hair colorists Sharon Dorram and Kelly Van Gogh so you can get a salon-perfect hue at home. Click through our gallery to see the eleven tips you need to know before heading to the drugstore to pick up a shade. Here's to perfect at-home hair color today, tomorrow, and forever!
VIDEO: Blake Lively's Best Hair Moments
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement