11 Things to Know Before Dyeing Your Own Hair

3 of 11 Fame Pictures

3. Try on a Wig

If you plan on making a dramatic change, that is, more than three shades lighter or darker than what's natural, Dorram advises trying on a wig close to your desired color. It's a quick, painless way to determine if the shade is right for you. Here, Amanda Seyfried dons a red bob on the set of her film, Now. (And we think the color is quite becoming!)