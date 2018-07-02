The Top 10 Sexiest Summer Haircuts

Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Jul 02, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

It didn't quite feel like summer to me. Then I got my hair cut and colored. There's just something about a trip to the salon and a new haircut that helps you embrace a new season (and to feel mentally refreshed and energized enough to leave your post in front of the AC). 

I recommend giving it a shot as soon as possible, and use my advice as an excuse to try the haircut that's been pinned to your Pinterest board all year long. For inspiration, I rounded up the top 10 sexiest summer haircuts of 2018. Keep scrolling for looks from stars like Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

VIDEO: Mila Kunis's New Haircut Will Convince You to Try an Angled Bob This Summer

1 of 10 John Shearer/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

If you want bangs but are a little nervous about such a drastic change, try a longer style like Camila Cabello. Nicknamed "curtain bangs," you can part them in the center to create a layered look or sweep them to the side. They're also long enough to be pinned back when it gets too hot outside. 

Advertisement
2 of 10 Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

Ask your stylist for subtle layers with blunt ends like Jennifer Garner. When styled with loose waves, the cut creates the illusion of fuller head of hair. 

3 of 10 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Ciara

Ciara's long, blunt bangs look amazing with her long, curly hair. 

Advertisement
4 of 10 Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's long hair features subtle angling around her face. The shortest piece starts at her collarbone, but it's cut to blend in with the rest of her hair. 

Advertisement
5 of 10 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's blunt cut hits right below her chin. If you want a short haircut that can still be pulled into a ponytail, this one is for you. 

Advertisement
6 of 10 Venturelli/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen

Treat long layers with beach spray to draw attention to the variation in length and to copy the look frequently worn by Gisele Bündchen. 

Advertisement
7 of 10 Walter McBride/WireImage

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington's true lob would look amazing with blunt bangs, but we like how she added in a short, chin-grazing angle that can also be worn swept to the side. 

Advertisement
8 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Ask your stylist for a pixie with a little length left on top like Michelle Williams. This allows for more variation when it comes to styling. 

Advertisement
9 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Saoirse Ronan

A blunt, straight bob will never go out of style. Ask your stylist to keep the hair all one length like Saoirse Ronan. 

Advertisement
10 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis's bob is being dubbed the haircut of the summer. Paired with wispy, full bangs, it's hard to miss. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!