It didn't quite feel like summer to me. Then I got my hair cut and colored. There's just something about a trip to the salon and a new haircut that helps you embrace a new season (and to feel mentally refreshed and energized enough to leave your post in front of the AC).

I recommend giving it a shot as soon as possible, and use my advice as an excuse to try the haircut that's been pinned to your Pinterest board all year long. For inspiration, I rounded up the top 10 sexiest summer haircuts of 2018. Keep scrolling for looks from stars like Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

VIDEO: Mila Kunis's New Haircut Will Convince You to Try an Angled Bob This Summer