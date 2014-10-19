Get Grooming With Our Favorite High-Tech Brushes for Every Hair Type

Fabulous tresses begin with the right tools and your hair brush is no exception. Unfortunately, not all brushes are created equal and fussing around with the wrong one can lead to some less-than-stellar hair days. The good news? The beauty market is filled with high-tech wonders that will meet all of your styling needs, from beachy waves to bombshell blowouts. Unlike ordinary brushes, these are designed with game-changing features like carbon bristles that won’t melt under the heat of your hot tools, and ion generators that speed up the blow-drying process–we even stumbled upon a comb that treats thinning strands with actual lasers.

PHOTOS: Shop Our Favorite Hi-Tech Hair Brushes for Every Hair Type