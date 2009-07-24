10 Hairstyles That Are Always in Style

InStyle.com
Jul 24, 2009 @ 9:41 am
Halle Berry - Twiggy - Pixie Hair - Classic Hairstyles
pinterest
The Pixie

NOW Mess it up a bit. With spiky asymmetrical pieces on top (a la Halle Berry), the new pixie is more forgiving than the flat, boy-cut versions of the past, says Mancuso.
THEN Twiggy's chic runway style in 1967.
INSIDER TIP This style works best with a small face.

Try on Halle Berry's cute pixie now!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Retna
Carrie Underwood - Mary Tyler Moore - The Flip - Iconic Hairstyles
pinterest
The Flip

NOW "Don't take the flip too seriously," says N.Y.C. stylist Kevin Mancuso. "Instead of the ends flying out like Mary Tyler Moore's they should barely hint at an upturn."
THEN Mary Tyler Moore's feathered flip, 1970s.
INSIDER TIP Take a cue from Carrie Underwood's style: adding in long layers soften the formerly structured style.

Try on Carrie Underwood's modern flip now!

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
 

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage; CBS/Kobal Collection
Dianna Agron - Molly Ringwald - The Bob - Classic Hairstyles
pinterest
The Bob

NOW Gone are the days of the perfectly-placed bob. Today's version has an edgy, rocker feel. "Because of the varied layers, this style really comes to life and does much more when you tousle and style it," says hairstylist Giannandrea, who created this look for Dianna Agron.
THEN Molly Ringwald's short style in 1986.
INSIDER TIP Don't worry about the perfect blowout here. Giannandrea blow dried Agron's hair without brushing through it to create the sexy, undone texture.

Try on Dianna Agron's rocker-chic bob!

Russ Einhorn / Splash News; Everett Collection
Nicole Kidman - Barbara Eden - Ponytails - Classic Hairstyles
pinterest
The Ponytail

NOW Ditch the Pebbles Flintstone high pony and draw hair back in a more relaxed fashion like Nicole Kidman's. "Kidman's ponytail still has height, but thanks to her soft bangs and face-framing layers, her style is more laid-back," says hairstylist Marcus Francis.
THEN Pebbles Flintstone's spunky ponytail, 1960.
INSIDER TIP Add polish to the style by wrapping hair around the elastic.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Everett Collection
Rose Byrne - Farrah Fawcett - Wavy Hair - Classic Styles
pinterest
Waves

NOW According to hairstylist Harry Josh who works with Rose Byrne, the new waves are modern when they're more destroyed. "Flip your hair upside down, and tousle strands by raking your fingers through the style while giving them a spritz of hairspray," he suggests.
THEN Farrah Fawcett's signature style in 1976.
INSIDER TIP For a relaxed wave the curl should start below the ear-line.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images; Everett Collection
Emily Browning - Jennifer Aniston - The Shag - Classic Hairstyles - Hair
pinterest
The Shag

NOW Play up the shag's rock and roll vibe with choppy layers like Emily Browning's, but "keep them on the straight side," suggests hairstylist Adir Abergel. "You don't want too much body."
THEN Jennifer Aniston's famous style from her days on Friends in 1995.
INSIDER TIP Try not to overstyle it, adds Mancuso: "A shag is best when there's a lived-in, natural feel to it."

Try on Emily Browning's shag cut!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Whitney Houston - Solange Knowles - Afro Hair - Black Hairstyles
pinterest
The Afro

NOW Stars like Solange Knowles show that it's time to live large. "Big Afros are strong and sexy," says N.Y.C. stylist Ted Gibson. "The shape is somewhat abstract with uneven edges, and it's pulled apart a little bit," adds Mancuso.
THEN Whitney Houston's short and curly style in 1986.
INSIDER TIP Keep styling products to a minimal this style should seem organic.

Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa Press; Ron Galella/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez - Glenn Close - Curly hair - Classic Hairstyles
pinterest
Curly

NOW "Keep it loose and touchable-not like the crunchy look of the '80s," says hairstylist Mark Townsend.
THEN Glenn Close's blonde curls in 1987.
INSIDER TIP Spirals like Jennifer Lopez's should also start lower on the head (around the ears as opposed to the scalp). This leaves the top of the head smooth, so you avoid the dreaded pouf.

Try on Jennifer Lopez's glamorous ringlets now!

Stewart Cook / Rex USA; Everett Collection
Naomi Campbell - Audrey Hepburn - Updo Hair - Classic Hairstyles
pinterest
The Updo

NOW If you need further convincing that history repeats itself, take a look at Naomi Campbell's updo! The model shows that Hepburn's style is still relevant by mirroring the actress's signature chignon. Campbell updates the look by sectioning hair into three buns to follow the curves in her barrette. Unlike Hepburn's short fringe, Campbell's blunt bangs hit slightly below her brow.
THEN Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's style in 1961.
INSIDER TIP Tame hairline frizz with a dab of styling paste.

INFevents.com; Everett Collection
Gwyneth Paltrow - Maureen McCormick - Straight Hair - Long Hair - Classic Hairstyles
pinterest
Long & Straight

NOW Smooth strands sometimes fall flat, but the center part makes Gwyneth Paltrow's style more graphic and modern. "Gwyneth has always had impeccably chic personal style, and I didn't want her hairstyle to overshadow that," said her hairstylist Harry Josh. "The look is simple, but sophisticated."
THEN Maureen Mccormick's Brady Bunch style in 1971.
INSIDER TIP Section hair before straightening to ensure that every hair stays sleek. A smoothing serum creates extra shine, and helps keep flyaways at bay.

Try on Gwyneth Paltrow's sleek strands now!
 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Everett Collection
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 10 Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Retna

The Pixie

NOW Mess it up a bit. With spiky asymmetrical pieces on top (a la Halle Berry), the new pixie is more forgiving than the flat, boy-cut versions of the past, says Mancuso.
THEN Twiggy's chic runway style in 1967.
INSIDER TIP This style works best with a small face.

Try on Halle Berry's cute pixie now!

Advertisement
2 of 10 Eric Charbonneau/WireImage; CBS/Kobal Collection

The Flip

NOW "Don't take the flip too seriously," says N.Y.C. stylist Kevin Mancuso. "Instead of the ends flying out like Mary Tyler Moore's they should barely hint at an upturn."
THEN Mary Tyler Moore's feathered flip, 1970s.
INSIDER TIP Take a cue from Carrie Underwood's style: adding in long layers soften the formerly structured style.

Try on Carrie Underwood's modern flip now!

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
 

3 of 10 Russ Einhorn / Splash News; Everett Collection

The Bob

NOW Gone are the days of the perfectly-placed bob. Today's version has an edgy, rocker feel. "Because of the varied layers, this style really comes to life and does much more when you tousle and style it," says hairstylist Giannandrea, who created this look for Dianna Agron.
THEN Molly Ringwald's short style in 1986.
INSIDER TIP Don't worry about the perfect blowout here. Giannandrea blow dried Agron's hair without brushing through it to create the sexy, undone texture.

Try on Dianna Agron's rocker-chic bob!

Advertisement
4 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Everett Collection

The Ponytail

NOW Ditch the Pebbles Flintstone high pony and draw hair back in a more relaxed fashion like Nicole Kidman's. "Kidman's ponytail still has height, but thanks to her soft bangs and face-framing layers, her style is more laid-back," says hairstylist Marcus Francis.
THEN Pebbles Flintstone's spunky ponytail, 1960.
INSIDER TIP Add polish to the style by wrapping hair around the elastic.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Waves

NOW According to hairstylist Harry Josh who works with Rose Byrne, the new waves are modern when they're more destroyed. "Flip your hair upside down, and tousle strands by raking your fingers through the style while giving them a spritz of hairspray," he suggests.
THEN Farrah Fawcett's signature style in 1976.
INSIDER TIP For a relaxed wave the curl should start below the ear-line.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Shag

NOW Play up the shag's rock and roll vibe with choppy layers like Emily Browning's, but "keep them on the straight side," suggests hairstylist Adir Abergel. "You don't want too much body."
THEN Jennifer Aniston's famous style from her days on Friends in 1995.
INSIDER TIP Try not to overstyle it, adds Mancuso: "A shag is best when there's a lived-in, natural feel to it."

Try on Emily Browning's shag cut!

Advertisement
7 of 10 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa Press; Ron Galella/WireImage

The Afro

NOW Stars like Solange Knowles show that it's time to live large. "Big Afros are strong and sexy," says N.Y.C. stylist Ted Gibson. "The shape is somewhat abstract with uneven edges, and it's pulled apart a little bit," adds Mancuso.
THEN Whitney Houston's short and curly style in 1986.
INSIDER TIP Keep styling products to a minimal this style should seem organic.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Stewart Cook / Rex USA; Everett Collection

Curly

NOW "Keep it loose and touchable-not like the crunchy look of the '80s," says hairstylist Mark Townsend.
THEN Glenn Close's blonde curls in 1987.
INSIDER TIP Spirals like Jennifer Lopez's should also start lower on the head (around the ears as opposed to the scalp). This leaves the top of the head smooth, so you avoid the dreaded pouf.

Try on Jennifer Lopez's glamorous ringlets now!

Advertisement
9 of 10 INFevents.com; Everett Collection

The Updo

NOW If you need further convincing that history repeats itself, take a look at Naomi Campbell's updo! The model shows that Hepburn's style is still relevant by mirroring the actress's signature chignon. Campbell updates the look by sectioning hair into three buns to follow the curves in her barrette. Unlike Hepburn's short fringe, Campbell's blunt bangs hit slightly below her brow.
THEN Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's style in 1961.
INSIDER TIP Tame hairline frizz with a dab of styling paste.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Long & Straight

NOW Smooth strands sometimes fall flat, but the center part makes Gwyneth Paltrow's style more graphic and modern. "Gwyneth has always had impeccably chic personal style, and I didn't want her hairstyle to overshadow that," said her hairstylist Harry Josh. "The look is simple, but sophisticated."
THEN Maureen Mccormick's Brady Bunch style in 1971.
INSIDER TIP Section hair before straightening to ensure that every hair stays sleek. A smoothing serum creates extra shine, and helps keep flyaways at bay.

Try on Gwyneth Paltrow's sleek strands now!
 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!