Hair Tinsel Is the Most Playful Beauty Trend for the Holidays

When you aren't ready to commit to changing your hair color or cut, hair accessories are a quick, fun way to switch up your look. And while we adore a statement headband and sparkly clips as much as the next person, as far as hair accessories go, hair tinsel has to be the most fun. Unlike clips and headbands, hair tinsel intertwines with your natural hair and creates fun, sparkly, stand-out strands.

Along with other Y2K beauty trends like butterfly clips and zig-zag hair parts, hair tinsel is having a renaissance on TikTok. The hashtag #fairyhair (the alternate name for hair tinsel) has racked up nearly 50 million views on the social media app.

So, we tapped Ulta Beauty Pro Team Member and celebrity hairstylist, Danielle Keasling, to share everything there is to know about hair tinsel. From how long it lasts to how it should be applied, read on for all her tips.

What is hair tinsel?

As the name implies, it's tinsel that's applied to the hair, but it's also known as "fairy hair."

"[It's] tiny threads of tinsel in various colors or iridescent hues secured to the strands of your hair, adding a pop of color or shimmer without any major upkeep or permanent changes," elaborates Keasling.

Can tinsel be applied to all hair types?

Yes! Hair tinsel can be attached to every hair type, from super-straight to 4C curls. Keasling assures that some tinsel can be styled with very low heat or even steam to blend into loose waves and larger curl patterns, too.

"It can also be incorporated into a variety of styles including braids, twists and pony tails," she adds. So, the styling possibilities are endless.

Then, once the tinsel is in, Keasling says it can stay put anywhere between four to eight weeks.

What's the best way to apply hair tinsel at home?

See below for the hairstylist's step-by-step tutorial: