This Gorgeous Navy Officer Should Consider Doing Shampoo Commericals

You know how they say you should stop and smell the roses? Well, we argue that sometimes you scroll through your Instagram feed and appreciate incredible hair. Case in point: Instagram user lasselom, whose feed is loaded with hair (his own) that's good enough to land him in any major international hair campaign (seriously, it's only a matter of time).

Missing this lil guy 🦁 #junior #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #menanddogs A photo posted by Lasse L. Matberg 🇳🇴 (@lasselom) on Apr 3, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT

1ook wow 🙌🏼 thanks guys #bw #selfie A photo posted by Lasse L. Matberg 🇳🇴 (@lasselom) on Apr 29, 2016 at 1:15pm PDT

We have to give a double high five emoji to our friends friends at PopSugar for bringing Mr. Lasse L. Matberg, based in Norway, to our attention. Turns out, he's actually a Norwegian navy officer, on top of being a perfectly bearded, puppy holding man.

He's already amassed quite a social media following, too, but that shouldn't surprise anyone. In any case, we're counting down the days for someone to approach him to do a shampoo commercial. Whatever happens for him, we see good things — and lots of good hair days — in his future.