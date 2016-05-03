6 Chic Hair Accessories You'll Actually Want to Wear 

In a hair rut? Similar to how a piece of jewelry has the ability to make an over-worn outfit feel new, the easiest way to transform your strands than with the addition of a hair accessory. A chic hair accessory isn’t only the anecdote to reviving a blah style, but also serves a dual function: Not only does it adorn your hair it also holds it in place wherever the day takes you. The words hair accessory may instantly conjure images of the banana clips and scrunchies you wore in middle school, but our selection of accessories are anything but. Let these clips, hairbands, and barrettes instantly refresh your style in a majorly chic way.