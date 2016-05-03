6 Chic Hair Accessories You'll Actually Want to Wear 

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
May 02, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

In a hair rut? Similar to how a piece of jewelry has the ability to make an over-worn outfit feel new, the easiest way to transform your strands than with the addition of a hair accessory.  A chic hair accessory isn’t only the anecdote to reviving a blah style, but also serves a dual function: Not only does it adorn your hair it also holds it in place wherever the day takes you. The words hair accessory may instantly conjure images of the banana clips and scrunchies you wore in middle school, but our selection of accessories are anything but. Let these clips, hairbands, and barrettes instantly refresh your style in a majorly chic way. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Johnny Loves Rosie Circle & Bar Hair Clip 

This geometric hair clip is the minimalist's solution on how to instantly look put together. Simply clip it in and go. 

ASOS $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

& Other Stories Braided Headband

This is no hairband of Blair Waldorf's. A teeny-tiny chain peeking out of your hair will lend just the subtle, but edgy update your style needs. 

& Other Stories $19 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

H&M 3-Pack Hair Pins

Stick one or all of these pins onto your hair to tame unruly strands or grown-out bangs will a little bit of sparkle. 

H&M $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Colette Malouf Botanical Mesh Clip 

Embrace your romantic side with addition of Colette Malouf's gilded mesh flowers in your strands. Sculpted by hand, it's special enough to wear to an occasion but not too over-the-top to wear on an ordinary day. 

Colette Malouf $168 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

J. Crew Classic Barrette in Italian Tortoise 

This isn't your ordinaryhair accessory, it's a cool one. Clip this tortoise-printed barrette onto your strands to elevate your day-to-day look. 

J. Crew $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Tasha Wavy Metal Headband

Compliment your waves with this sleek curvy headband. It will add a modern polish to even the most lived-in curls.

$18 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!