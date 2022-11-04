Hair Bows Are Trending Just in Time for the Holiday Season

Don't know how to do your hair? Just put a bow on it.

By
Erin Lukas
ErinLukas
Erin Lukas

Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She covers all facets of beauty for the site.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 @ 03:31PM
Hair Bows
Elle Fanning. Photo:

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It's probably been awhile since you wore a bow in your hair, but with many looking to their old American Girl Dolls for the comfort of nostalgia (and outfit ideas) and the rise of the balletcore aesthetic this year, it's understandable why hair bows are suddenly everywhere again.

On red carpets and runways, celebrities and models are finishing off their blowouts, ponytails, and half-up half-down hairstyles with giant bows made of ribbon, velvet, and even rhinestones. Chanel placed giant black bows on the top of models' heads at its Fall 2022 Haute Couture show, while Elle Fanning added a shiny beaded bow to her flaxen waves before hitting a red carpet premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The beauty of this hair accessory trend is that it's universal: You can add a bow to any hairstyle regardless of your hair type and length. And bows can be as expensive as you want them to be: you can buy some ribbon for a few cents at a fabric store or splurge on a designer logo one.

And while these stars and designers demonstrate that the hair bow is a stunning hair accessory any time of year, it's also an extremely festive choice for the upcoming holiday season.

Ahead, a few of our favorite takes on the hair bow trend to inspire your own hairstyles.

01 of 07

Put a Bow On It

Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The easiest way to incorporate a hair bow into your look? Place one on the crown of your head. At Chanel's Fall 2022 Haute Couture show, models wore their hair in wind-blown waves and a center part so the hair accessory didn't look too prim and proper.

02 of 07

Sleek Low Ponytail With Bow

Tessa Thompson at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

For a red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Tessa Thompson's hairstylist, Lacy Redway, pulled the star's curls back into a sleek low ponytail and finished the style off with a black ribbon bow.

03 of 07

Beaded Hair Bow

Elle Fanning at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Black bows aren't the only way to take part in this hairstyle trend. At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Elle Fanning pinned the front pieces of her hair back with a shiny beaded bow that matched the ones on her baby pink gown.

04 of 07

Center Part Ponytail With Bow

Julianne Moore at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Julianne Moore accented her wavy low ponytail with a simple black ribbon bow.

05 of 07

Matchy Matchy Bows

Markarian Spring 2022

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Fully lean into the trend by matching your bow to your outfit, as seen at Markarian's Spring 2022 fashion show.

06 of 07

Curly High Ponytail With Bow

Giambattista Valli Spring 2022

Peter White/Getty Image

The combination of natural curls, a high ponytail, and a white silky bow is *chef's kiss.* Save this look from Giambattista Valli's Spring 2022 show for inspiration.

07 of 07

Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyle With Bow

Sydney Sweeney at the 2022 Venice Film Festival

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImages

Sydney Sweeney is another celebrity who embraced the hair bow trend at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, For this occasion, the Euphoria star pull her hair into a high half-up half-down ponytail and added a black velvet bow.

