Hair Bows Are Trending Just in Time for the Holiday Season

It's probably been awhile since you wore a bow in your hair, but with many looking to their old American Girl Dolls for the comfort of nostalgia (and outfit ideas) and the rise of the balletcore aesthetic this year, it's understandable why hair bows are suddenly everywhere again.

On red carpets and runways, celebrities and models are finishing off their blowouts, ponytails, and half-up half-down hairstyles with giant bows made of ribbon, velvet, and even rhinestones. Chanel placed giant black bows on the top of models' heads at its Fall 2022 Haute Couture show, while Elle Fanning added a shiny beaded bow to her flaxen waves before hitting a red carpet premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The beauty of this hair accessory trend is that it's universal: You can add a bow to any hairstyle regardless of your hair type and length. And bows can be as expensive as you want them to be: you can buy some ribbon for a few cents at a fabric store or splurge on a designer logo one.



And while these stars and designers demonstrate that the hair bow is a stunning hair accessory any time of year, it's also an extremely festive choice for the upcoming holiday season.

Ahead, a few of our favorite takes on the hair bow trend to inspire your own hairstyles.