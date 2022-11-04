Beauty Hair Hairstyles Hair Bows Are Trending Just in Time for the Holiday Season Don't know how to do your hair? Just put a bow on it. By Erin Lukas Erin Lukas Instagram Twitter Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She covers all facets of beauty for the site. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 @ 03:31PM Pin Share Tweet Email Elle Fanning. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images It's probably been awhile since you wore a bow in your hair, but with many looking to their old American Girl Dolls for the comfort of nostalgia (and outfit ideas) and the rise of the balletcore aesthetic this year, it's understandable why hair bows are suddenly everywhere again. On red carpets and runways, celebrities and models are finishing off their blowouts, ponytails, and half-up half-down hairstyles with giant bows made of ribbon, velvet, and even rhinestones. Chanel placed giant black bows on the top of models' heads at its Fall 2022 Haute Couture show, while Elle Fanning added a shiny beaded bow to her flaxen waves before hitting a red carpet premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival The beauty of this hair accessory trend is that it's universal: You can add a bow to any hairstyle regardless of your hair type and length. And bows can be as expensive as you want them to be: you can buy some ribbon for a few cents at a fabric store or splurge on a designer logo one. And while these stars and designers demonstrate that the hair bow is a stunning hair accessory any time of year, it's also an extremely festive choice for the upcoming holiday season. Ahead, a few of our favorite takes on the hair bow trend to inspire your own hairstyles. These 11 Hairstyles Will Reign Supreme This Fall 01 of 07 Put a Bow On It Dominique Charriau/WireImage The easiest way to incorporate a hair bow into your look? Place one on the crown of your head. At Chanel's Fall 2022 Haute Couture show, models wore their hair in wind-blown waves and a center part so the hair accessory didn't look too prim and proper. 02 of 07 Sleek Low Ponytail With Bow Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images For a red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Tessa Thompson's hairstylist, Lacy Redway, pulled the star's curls back into a sleek low ponytail and finished the style off with a black ribbon bow. 03 of 07 Beaded Hair Bow Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Black bows aren't the only way to take part in this hairstyle trend. At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Elle Fanning pinned the front pieces of her hair back with a shiny beaded bow that matched the ones on her baby pink gown. 04 of 07 Center Part Ponytail With Bow Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Julianne Moore accented her wavy low ponytail with a simple black ribbon bow. 05 of 07 Matchy Matchy Bows Cindy Ord/Getty Images Fully lean into the trend by matching your bow to your outfit, as seen at Markarian's Spring 2022 fashion show. 06 of 07 Curly High Ponytail With Bow Peter White/Getty Image The combination of natural curls, a high ponytail, and a white silky bow is *chef's kiss.* Save this look from Giambattista Valli's Spring 2022 show for inspiration. 07 of 07 Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyle With Bow Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImages Sydney Sweeney is another celebrity who embraced the hair bow trend at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, For this occasion, the Euphoria star pull her hair into a high half-up half-down ponytail and added a black velvet bow.