Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place

By dressing like twins.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on September 6, 2023 @ 04:25PM
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Photo:

Backgrid

Just a few days after wearing near-identical leather jackets to the US Open — and after Justin Bieber made headlines by dressing way, way down to attend his wife's product launch — Hailey Bieber and Justin dressed like twins again while grabbing sushi at their favorite spot in L.A., Sushi Park (we hear Beyoncé is also a fan, though she didn't stop in during the SoCal stop of her Renaissance World Tour). Hailey and Justin managed to eschew their usual "Overdressed Girlfriend, Underdressed Boyfriend" M.O. and wear coordinating denim 'fits, which brought together relaxed-fit medium-wash jeans, low-key tops, and oversized, boxy leather jackets.

Hailey finished her look with black loafers and a matching baguette bag as well as chunky gold earrings and her new signature bubbly B pendant. Justin's jacket was slightly lighter than his wife's and he layered it over a striped shirt and completed the very dad-approved look with white New Balance sneakers. Instead of wearing a baseball cap over a hoodie, he wore his hat backwards.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber 2023 US Open Tennis

Gotham/GC Images

Leading up to the twinning moment, Justin had come under fire as Hailey wore a parade of red 'fits, including a corseted Vivienne Westwood mini, as she launched her strawberry-tinted rhode lip product. While he accompanied her around the Big Apple, he was decidedly dressed down and wore things like a gray sweatsuit and Crocs. Neither Justin nor Hailey have commented on everyone comparing their fashion choices and mismatched vibes, but the two seem to have brushed off any and all criticism, especially with the very clear gorpcore vibes of their twinning-jackets moment at the US Open and their most recent coordinating sushi date. 

