Hailey and Justin Bieber Styled the Same Leather Jacket Two Ways at the US Open

At least they're finally dressed for the same occasion.

Published on September 3, 2023 @ 11:12AM
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Photo:

Getty

For some couples, the longer they're together, the more they dress alike (maybe too much alike). But for Hailey and Justin Bieber, the opposite is seemingly true. 

Take, for instance, earlier this week when the duo showed up to the model's Rhode x Krispie Kreme event for the launch of her skincare line's Strawberry Glazed lip treatment in two completely different outfits: him in sweats and crocs, her in a strapless red minidress with matching heels. However, just a few days later, low and behold, the Biebers' style was kind of in synch.  

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Getty

Stepping out for the 2023 US Open in New York City over the weekend, Justin and Hailey wore the same exact black leather bomber jacket to the sporting event. Hailey, for her part, paired the oversized outerwear with a white minidress, and finished off her look with her diamond-encrusted "B" necklace, chunky gold hoop earrings, and her signature Strawberry Girl makeup. 

Meanwhile, Justin coordinated with his wife as best he could, opting for a white tank top underneath his coat and a pair of light-wash baggy jeans. Of course, his accessories were not as understated as Hailey's, and he wore a backwards polka-dot baseball cap, sparkly pink sunglasses, and bright yellow, blue, and white sneakers.

Days earlier, Hailey wore the same leather jacket, but dressed it up for a day at the lake.  This time, she paired the ultra-oversized coat with a white silk slip dress with lace detailing, matching white crew socks, and black loafers. Better to be overdressed than underdressed.

