Where Are Hailey and Justin Bieber Going in These Outfits?

It's a tale as old as time — in some heteronormative roles, at least. Picture this: It's date night, and you (a woman in a heterosexual relationship) get dressed to the nines. Whether you're heading to dinner, taking in a show, or walking through a museum, chances are, you have probably curated the perfect outfit to fit the occasion. Dressing up is half the fun of going out, anyway. Then, out walks your male partner in basketball shorts and a tee.

There goes your dream of recreating George and Amal Clooney's classy coordinating couple looks. It's almost as if you and your partner are attending two entirely different events: him to hit the courts with his guys, you a red carpet. Simply put, he's just Ken, and this is the Mojo Dojo Casa House of clothes. I could reference a million and one instances when this was a theme in my own personal relationship (literally, this weekend being one of them), but I digress — dressing my own boyfriend is a story for a different day.

Proving that they're just like any other couple, Hailey and Justin Bieber stepped out in New York City on Monday to attend a launch event for Hailey's Strawberry Peptide Lip Treatment. All day, Hailey stepped out in thoughtfully crafted outfits (thanks to the help of her stylist Dani Michelle) that fully committed to the "strawberry girl" aesthetic (see: her monochromatic glamour moment and a white minidress with "tomato girl" accessories). After her appearance on Good Morning America, the model attended a launch event at a Krispy Kreme, where she aptly munched on strawberry glazed donuts in the tiniest crimson-colored, bustier-style minidress and matching slide-on stilettos.

She looked stunning, but maybe the most head-turning (or scratching) part of the appearance was her husband Justin's outfit: a gray sweatshirt, matching shorts, crew socks, and yellow Crocs. The duo looked as though they were attending two entirely different events, and yet, there they both were, standing in the middle of a chain donut shop in Times Square surrounded by fans and influencers.

Who's to say which Bieber is dressed properly for the occasion? Maybe, Justin's comfy sweats are better suited for the shop's fluorescent lighting and linoleum. But, Hailey looks the part of booming businesswoman who just cultivated an entire aesthetic to coincide with the drop of her brand's latest product, because she is a very smart businesswoman who literally conceptualized an entire foodcore trend to promote her latest release. So, she can dress however she damn well pleases.

Perhaps, both parties are dressed accordingly. Or maybe what you put on your body doesn't matter. (Woof, that was hard for me to type as a writer at a fashion magazine.) Maybe, just maybe, what really matters is wearing what makes you feel comfortable and confident — and that's something I think even my boyfriend can get behind.