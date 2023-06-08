Hailey Bieber Wore Justin's Shorts and We're All Kinds of Jealous

As if Hailey Bieber doesn't already have an enviable wardrobe — we've lost count of how many Saint Laurent bags she has and can't wrap our brains around just how quickly she manages to get covetable Jaquemus pieces straight off the runway — she's actually got double the options, because she just shared that she also manages to wear things from her husband Justin Bieber's wardrobe, too. In an Instagram Story that went up earlier this week, she shared that she had slipped into a pair of his shorts and looked amazing while borrowing from her man.

The outfit included a blue-and-pink striped crewneck T-shirt paired with a cozy-looking cream shacket and white cotton shorts that she rolled at the waist several times, pulling out an old-school P.E. move we haven't thought about since high school. She finished the look with Vans, tiny hoops, and black sunglasses (tiny, of course), and as for the caption, she simply wrote "outfit from husband's closet," leaving her followers to do some detective work as to exactly which pieces jumped from Justin's side of the closet to her own.

Instagram/HaileyBieber

Glamour notes that it's not the first time Hailey's swapped sweats with her hubs. In the past, she's worn oversized hoodies from his brand, Drew House, which may or may not have been from his collection. She styled the bold green hoodie without pants, of course, and with a tiny shoulder bag. Both her laid-back athlesiure and the slouchy, bigger-is-better hoodie look are in keeping with Hailey's penchant for wearing loose, oversized, and relaxed-fit clothes, so it makes perfect sense that she's prone to sliding into Justin's shorts.

