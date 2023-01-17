Hailey Bieber Paired Her Winter Coat With Hot Pants

Another stellar post-pilates look.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
Published on January 17, 2023 @ 06:16PM
Hailey Bieber Beige Coat Hot Pants January 17
Photo:

Getty Images

On this episode of celebrities not dressing for the weather, Hailey Bieber is the latest culprit, thanks to her casual and cute workout outfit that looks like it belongs in late spring rather than the dead of winter.

On Tuesday, the model stepped out in an oversized beige trucker jacket, super short tan hot pants, and a white T-shirt. She accessorized with small gold hoop earrings, a black woven bag, and matching Prada sunglasses, with her hair slicked into a super tight bun held in place by a scrunchie. She finished off the OOTD with white New Balance sneakers and matching crew socks. She carried her keys and iced coffee in one hand (the skill!).

Over the weekend, Bieber celebrated her pal Lori Harvey's 26th birthday at a star-studded party in West Hollywood. Bieber, who wore a lingerie-inspired little black dress with many lacy cutouts and a ruffled tulle midsection, attended the soirée with her bff Kendall Jenner who also got the LBD memo in a completely sheer, one-shoulder dress.

Harvey documented the evening with a carousel of black-and-white photo booth snaps of her and her friends. Other celebs to score an invite to the bash included Lizzo, Daniel Kaluuya, Offset, and Lil Nas X.

