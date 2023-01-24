Hailey Bieber Made JNCO Jeans Cool Again In Her Latest Grungy Look

We're convinced Hailey Bieber can pretty much make anything look cool. A giant hoodie with no pants? Check. A leather trench coat with a sports bra? Yep. So, if anyone can resurrect JNCO-style jeans, Bieber is probably up for the challenge. And the model just proved her fashion influence with a grungy look that included a pair of super-baggy, low-rise jeans.

Bieber stepped out in New York City on Monday in wide-leg denim paired with a black T-shirt layered under an oversized leather moto jacket. Black chunky combat boots completed the look, which she accessorized with a matching baguette bag, stud earrings, and thin rectangular glasses. Of course, her sleek new chop, which she wore straight and parted down the middle accompanied the look.

Bieber's bob is another love-it-or-hate-it style that the skincare guru could single-handedly bring back. Bieber debuted the fresh cut over the weekend in a TikTok that slowly panned up from her sneaker-clad feet to show off the choppy bob.

"oops 🔪👩🏼‍🍳💇🏼‍♀️," she captioned the post, which captured the model shaking her new 'do.

She paired the haircut with sunnies, a leather University of Miami jacket, and baggy black sweatpants. Bieber shocked her fans with the hair change up because just a few weeks ago, she was boasting about the length of her hair on her Instagram Story, writing, "It's taken me 3 years to grow my hair out [...] Officially can do a ponytail with no extensions or clip ins."