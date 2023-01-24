Hailey Bieber Made JNCO Jeans Cool Again In Her Latest Grungy Look

In Hailey Bieber we trust.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 @ 12:37PM
Hailey Bieber JNCO Jeans January 2023 New York City
Photo:

Getty Images

We're convinced Hailey Bieber can pretty much make anything look cool. A giant hoodie with no pants? Check. A leather trench coat with a sports bra? Yep. So, if anyone can resurrect JNCO-style jeans, Bieber is probably up for the challenge. And the model just proved her fashion influence with a grungy look that included a pair of super-baggy, low-rise jeans.

Bieber stepped out in New York City on Monday in wide-leg denim paired with a black T-shirt layered under an oversized leather moto jacket. Black chunky combat boots completed the look, which she accessorized with a matching baguette bag, stud earrings, and thin rectangular glasses. Of course, her sleek new chop, which she wore straight and parted down the middle accompanied the look.

Bieber's bob is another love-it-or-hate-it style that the skincare guru could single-handedly bring back. Bieber debuted the fresh cut over the weekend in a TikTok that slowly panned up from her sneaker-clad feet to show off the choppy bob.

"oops 🔪👩🏼‍🍳💇🏼‍♀️," she captioned the post, which captured the model shaking her new 'do.

She paired the haircut with sunnies, a leather University of Miami jacket, and baggy black sweatpants. Bieber shocked her fans with the hair change up because just a few weeks ago, she was boasting about the length of her hair on her Instagram Story, writing, "It's taken me 3 years to grow my hair out [...] Officially can do a ponytail with no extensions or clip ins."

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Asics
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Dad Sneakers That Shoppers Say Are Comfy Enough to Walk in "All Day"
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Embraced the Schoolcore Trend in the Tiniest Pleated Skirt
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Cut Her Hair Into a Choppy Chin-Grazing Bob
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Tucked Her Straight-Leg Jeans Into Boots Like It Was 2002
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
Gigi Hadid Beach Day Instagram
Gigi Hadid Paired Her String Bikini With an Unconventional, Cool Girl Cover-Up for a Beach Day With Khai
Hailey Bieber Drew Sweatshirt No Pants
Hailey Bieber Wore Her Husband's Favorite Hoodie With No Pants
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson's Triple-Denim Outfit Included a Cropped Corset
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Monochromatic Outfit Is a Royal Rewear
Luxe Street Style
Tons of Elevated Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Everlane’s Massive Secret Sale — Including Jeans for $26
Kendall Jenner Crop Top and Leggings Pilates January 17 2023
Kendall Jenner Redefined Athleisure in Split-Hem Leggings and a Cropped Cardigan
Katie Homes x Jimmy Fallon
Katie Holmes's Latest Look Is an Ode to '80s Maximalism
Hailey Bieber Beige Coat Hot Pants January 17
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Winter Coat With Hot Pants
I've Devoted Myself to This Supermodel-Loved, Jewelry Brand for 9 Years
Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Keep Wearing This Handmade Jewelry That’s Been My Favorite for 7 Years
Hailey Bieber Schiaparelli Look
The Belt Buckle on Hailey Bieber's Schiaparelli Look Could Not Have Been Any Bigger
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Wore a Bikini That Will Never Go Out of Style