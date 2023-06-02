Hailey Bieber Is the Most Recent Star to Wear My Favorite Summer Trend — and You Can Get the Look for $35

During the summer months, I often reach for white skirts in midi and maxi lengths. Not only do they create a beautiful, flowy silhouette that’s super flattering, but wearing white reflects the sun, so the style will keep you cool. I recently bought a white linen maxi skirt to take with me on vacation, and it was so easy to style, too; I dressed it up with a matching white blouse as well as over my bikini or with a baby tee. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Katie Holmes, and Taylor Swift are also on board the white skirt train — in fact, they’ve all reached for a white midi or maxi skirt over the last month, proving that the summer-approved skirt is equally fashionable and practical.

Bieber is the most recent star to wear a white skirt; she was recently photographed donning a matching cottagecore set from Doen, featuring the Renaud Skirt. Made from a plant-based fabric, the skirt features a pintuck design and ruffled hem that falls right at the mid-calf. While Doen is one of my favorite brands for long-lasting summer pieces, the brand’s price tags can be a bit steep — Bieber’s skirt costs a cool $228. So, I went on the hunt for a more affordable option and came across a comfy, shopper-loved $35 skirt at Amazon.

Shop now: $35 with coupon (Originally $46); amazon.com

The Anrabess Tiered Long Skirt comes in 17 different prints and colors, including white, pink, blue, florals, and polka dots, and is available in sizes S through to XL. It features an elastic waistband for easy on and off, a three-tiered design, and a longer hem that hits right above the ankle. The fabric is also thick enough that even without a lining, the lighter shades aren't see-through, per shoppers. But the best part of this skirt is that it also includes two functional side pockets that customers can’t stop raving about.

One shopper who bought the skirt in white said it’s “well made” and “not see-through” and that it hits right at the ankle, so they don’t have to worry about the hem rubbing on their shoes. Another reviewer agreed that it’s “perfect,” describing it as “super airy,” “flowy,” and not “too tight.” A final shopper who wore the tiered skirt to a festival during 103-degree weather said the “very light” fabric kept them cool.

If you need styling inspo for the breezy summer style, just take a look at how the stars are wearing it. Swift paired her white midi skirt with a matching cropped bustier top with simple sandals for a look made for sitting in a cabana for lunch. And, of course, we had to look to Richie — the queen of all things "quiet luxury" — on how to style the trend staple; she went all white and paired the skirt with a long-line vest and thong flip-flops — chic and classy. Holmes, on the other hand, is known for her relaxed style, so it was to be expected that we would get a casual and comfortable look from her. The actress paired her flowy skirt with a slouchy sweater, staple oversized bag, and Mary Jane-style ballet flats.

Basically, there are endless ways to style the summer staple. Get Hailey Bieber's $228 Renaud Skirt from Doen, or shop the Anrabess Tiered Long Skirt for a more affordable, on-trend option from Amazon.

