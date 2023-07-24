Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber Unofficially Named This Teeny, Tiny Shirt the 'It' Top of Summer 2023 She wears it around the clock. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 24, 2023 @ 10:30PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Hailey Bieber has established herself as one of this era’s greatest fashion influencers, changing the tides of the fashion landscape one outfit at a time. What I love most about Bieber’s style, though, is that it’s easy-going, obtainable, and effortless. But it was her latest fashion move that particularly caught my attention. Bieber was photographed last week in New York City alongside husband, Justin Bieber. I was particularly drawn to the model’s laid-back, teeny, tiny tee since nearly everyone, from Sydney Sweeney to Kendall Jenner, has worn a similar version. But Bieber’s looked awfully familiar, and that’s because she’s worn this exact top before, unofficially making it the ‘It’ shirt of summer 2023. Getty Images Of course, I did some digging and found that this repeat-worn top was from none other than Leset, the brand known for its roster of celebrity fans. The only downside? Bieber’s cropped version of the Leset Kelly Slim-Fit T-Shirt rings in at $78. Luckily, if you’re searching for the general style, there are more affordable options available, starting at $17. Verdusa Slim-Fit Crop Tee Amazon Buy on Amazon $21 $17 Verdusa’s Slim-Fit Crop Tee is practically a spot-on find, except that it’s only $17. It features the same high, scoop neck, capped sleeves, and bodice-hugging fit. The main difference, though, is Verdusa’s tee is a bit longer, sitting further down the rib cage to provide more coverage. Style it like Bieber with loose-fitting dad shorts and ‘ugly,’ chunky sandals. BP. Lace-Trim Baby Tee Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $35 If you like Bieber’s uncomplicated top but wish there were something that set it apart from every other white tee, BP.’s Lace-Trim Baby Tee is for you. As stated in the name, this option includes a delicate lace along the neckline and sleeves, creating a sweet and subtle feel. This option would pair perfectly with a maxi skirt to lean into the top’s ethereal flair. Alo Yoga Alosoft Crop Finesse Short-Sleeve Shirt Alo Buy on Aloyoga.com $58 Alo Yoga’s cropped shirt is a bit pricer, though it doubles as both a going-out tee and a fitness top. The contouring fabric is super soft and breathable, making it great for hot yoga, cycling, and beyond. Simple white tees are the way to go, especially if you’re looking to replicate the hottest celebrity fashion moments. The best part of all? There are tons of options to choose from, so you can find your perfect style, price, and fit. Shop more Bieber-inspired white tiny tops, below. Leset Kelly Slim-Fit T-Shirt Saks Fifth Avenue Buy on Saks Fifth Avenue $78 Reoria Short-Sleeve High-Neck Crop Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 Free People Cap-Sleeve Seamless Cami Free People Buy on Freepeople.com $20 Baigram Slim-Fit Crop Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Reformation Muse Tee Reformation Buy on Reformation $38 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Lingerie Birthday Look Included the Shoe Trend Amal Clooney and Jennifer Aniston Wear This Repairing Treatment Made My Nails So Strong, I Could Barely Cut Them Selena Gomez's Heart-Stopping Birthday Look Included the Sexy Shoes That Easily Elevate Any Outfit