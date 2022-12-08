I Tried the Viral Vitamin C Serum Used by Hailey Bieber, and My Skin Is Glowier Than Ever

Ask any dermatologist about the quintessential ingredients for glowing skin, and they’ll rattle off SPF, retinol, and — nine times out of ten — vitamin C. Ask me whether I follow this advice, and I’ll say eehhh sort of: SPF takes precedent over everything in my AM routine (including brushing my teeth, admittedly) and retinol remains in my evening rotation — but vitamin C and I have an inconsistent relationship, mainly because a serum seems like just another obstacle when I’m scrambling in the morning.

Luckily, I’ve rediscovered a fast track in the Beauty Stat Universal C Skin Refiner. I used and loved the stuff when it launched in 2019; it wasn’t until recently — upon learning that Hailey Bieber loves it — that I remembered just how fantastic it is. "It has changed my skin,” the supermodel noted earlier this year, calling it one of her “holy grail products." Side note: It’s on a limited-time sale right now.

Since reintroducing the skin refiner’s glow-inducing glory back into my routine, my complexion is noticeably more luminous and even-toned. I won’t flatter myself by comparing my own skinstate to Bieber’s, but I will say this: It looks pretty damn radiant these days.

The magic of this moisturizer for me, as someone who’s partial to skincare shortcuts, is its two-in-one formula. While many vitamin C products come in serum form (try Skinceuticals CE Ferulic, which really is as stellar as you’ve heard), Beautystat’s Universal C Skin Refiner infuses the skin-brightening essential into a rich, creamy moisturizer. Moreover, since moisturizer — arguably the most basic step of any skincare routine — is, of course, baked into my lineup already, this product doesn’t add on extra time despite adding extra goodness.

Even if you have ample time in the morning to slather on all the serums in the world, I’d still recommend this vitamin C-spiked moisturizer — which is to say, I love it for more than just the convenience factor. In addition to 20 percent L-ascorbic acid, aka pure vitamin C, the formula contains skin-softening squalane and complexion-protecting antioxidants (by virtue of pure green tea extract).

Obviously, Bieber’s perpetual luminosity is incentive enough to try the Beautystat Universal C Skin Refiner, but I’d be remiss not to mention shoppers’ compelling commentary, too. “I’ve seen a slow but dramatic lightening in my melasma spots,” one reviewer notes, while another mentions the skin refiner delivers “brighter, beautiful, glowing skin!” I concur. Shop the Beautystat Universal C Skin Refiner today for luminous skin in the near future.

