I Tried the Viral Vitamin C Serum Used by Hailey Bieber, and My Skin Is Glowier Than Ever

And it's on rare sale right now.

By Sophie Wirt
Published on December 8, 2022 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

IS Hailey Beiber vitamin C
Photo:

Beauty Stat/ InStyle

Ask any dermatologist about the quintessential ingredients for glowing skin, and they’ll rattle off SPF, retinol, and — nine times out of ten — vitamin C. Ask me whether I follow this advice, and I’ll say eehhh sort of: SPF takes precedent over everything in my AM routine (including brushing my teeth, admittedly) and retinol remains in my evening rotation — but vitamin C and I have an inconsistent relationship, mainly because a serum seems like just another obstacle when I’m scrambling in the morning. 

Luckily, I’ve rediscovered a fast track in the Beauty Stat Universal C Skin Refiner. I used and loved the stuff when it launched in 2019; it wasn’t until recently — upon learning that Hailey Bieber loves it — that I remembered just how fantastic it is.  "It has changed my skin,” the supermodel noted earlier this year, calling it one of her “holy grail products." Side note: It’s on a limited-time sale right now.

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner

SkinStore

Shop now: $64 (Originally $85); dermstore.com

Since reintroducing the skin refiner’s glow-inducing glory back into my routine, my complexion is noticeably more luminous and even-toned. I won’t flatter myself by comparing my own skinstate to Bieber’s, but I will say this: It looks pretty damn radiant these days.

The magic of this moisturizer for me, as someone who’s partial to skincare shortcuts, is its two-in-one formula. While many vitamin C products come in serum form (try Skinceuticals CE Ferulic, which really is as stellar as you’ve heard), Beautystat’s Universal C Skin Refiner infuses the skin-brightening essential into a rich, creamy moisturizer. Moreover, since moisturizer — arguably the most basic step of any skincare routine — is, of course, baked into my lineup already, this product doesn’t add on extra time despite adding extra goodness.

Even if you have ample time in the morning to slather on all the serums in the world, I’d still recommend this vitamin C-spiked moisturizer — which is to say, I love it for more than just the convenience factor. In addition to 20 percent L-ascorbic acid, aka pure vitamin C, the formula contains skin-softening squalane and complexion-protecting antioxidants (by virtue of pure green tea extract). 

Obviously, Bieber’s perpetual luminosity is incentive enough to try the Beautystat Universal C Skin Refiner, but I’d be remiss not to mention shoppers’ compelling commentary, too. “I’ve seen a slow but dramatic lightening in my melasma spots,” one reviewer notes, while another mentions the skin refiner delivers “brighter, beautiful, glowing skin!” I concur. Shop the Beautystat Universal C Skin Refiner today for luminous skin in the near future.

Shop More Editor-Loved Beauty Deals:

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Black Minidress Faux Fur Coat New York City December 7, 2022
Hailey Bieber Paired the Shortest Minidress With a Luxe Faux-Fur Coat
My Dark Circles Dont Need Concealer When I Use This Plastic Surgeon-Created Blurring and Brightening Eye Cream
I Skip Concealer Entirely When I Use This Blurring Eye Cream Created by a Plastic Surgeon
Hailey Bieber Bottega Veneta sequin dress Instagram
Hailey Bieber’s Perfectly Dewy Skin Almost Outshined Her Backless Sequin Gown
Gift of the Day
The Internet’s Favorite Honey Infused Face Oil Is At The Top of Your Friend’s Wishlist
Fenty mini travel skincare set
This 5-Step Fenty Skin Kit Is Always in My Travel Tote, and It’s on Sale for a Limited Time
This Luxe Hungarian Beauty Brand Is Making Our Editors Feel Like Winter Skin Royalty
This Luxe Hungarian Skincare Brand Is Worth the Splurge — Our Editors Tell You Why
No7 Booster Serum CPC
This Serum Smoothed My Smile Lines in 2 Weeks — and You Can Get It on Sale With Our Exclusive Discount Code
Hailey Bieber Always Uses This TikTok-Loved Concealer That Shoppers Call 'Amazing' For Dark Circles
Hailey Bieber Always Uses This TikTok-Loved Concealer That Shoppers Call “Amazing” For Dark Circles
Hailey Bieber Miami Netted Minidress Closeup
Hailey Bieber's Netted Minidress Screams Shipwreck Fashion
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter
This Potent Retinol That Gets Shoppers âSo Many Complimentsâ on Their Skin Is on Rare Sale for 50% Off
This Retinol Serum From an Oprah-Approved Brand Fades Dark Spots and Smooths Skin — and It’s 50% Off
Hailey Bieber Black-and-White Cut-Out Dress 2021 Elle Women in Hollywood
Hailey Bieber Currently Has an "Apple"-Sized Ovarian Cyst
Hailey Bieber Corset Coat
Hailey Bieber's Business Casual Corset Is the Ultimate Office Inspiration
Glycolic Body Pads
Shoppers in Their Late 50s Credit These 60%-Off Exfoliating Pads With "Diminishing" Wrinkles
Kora Organics Face Oil deal
This Glow-Inducing Face Oil Is Miranda Kerr’s “Holy Grail” Product — and It’s 25% Off for Cyber Monday
Solawave/LED skin device deals
The Luxe Skin-Smoothing Device Used by Sydney Sweeney and Nicole Kidman Is on Rare Discount Right Now