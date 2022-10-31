Celebrity Hailey Bieber Is a "Versace Vampire" in a Harness Bra and Latex Opera Gloves Spooky sexy. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on October 31, 2022 @ 09:07AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Hailey Bieber Instagram When it comes to Halloween costumes, usually they fall into one of two categories: scary or sexy. But if you're Hailey Bieber, you do both. On Sunday, the model came up with her own fictional Halloween character and dressed up as a "Versace Vampire," combining head-to-toe designer with fangs and fake blood. Sharing her inventive take on Instagram, Hailey wore a black harness bra with crisscrossing straps, a skintight matching miniskirt, and chunky knee-high boots. She went overboard with the accessories, adding a thick gold choker necklace, multiple belts that extended from her waist to her hips, massive pearl drop earrings, and a pair of latex opera gloves to her outfit. Hailey Bieber Instagram Vampire fangs, bright red lipstick made to look like blood, bright pink eyeshadow, and a jet black wig provided the finishing touches to the spooky-sexy look. Hailey Bieber Wore a Bra Top and Underwear Made Out of Actual Flowers for Halloween Hailey began the fashion theme the night before when she channeled French supermodel Laetitia Casta during the 1999 YSL haute couture show. Wearing just a bra top and underwear constructed from real pink roses and ivy branches, Hailey's floral 'fit was almost identical to the original version. She paired her costume with a coordinating flower crown, loose curls, and soft pink makeup.