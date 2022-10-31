Hailey Bieber Is a "Versace Vampire" in a Harness Bra and Latex Opera Gloves

When it comes to Halloween costumes, usually they fall into one of two categories: scary or sexy. But if you're Hailey Bieber, you do both.



On Sunday, the model came up with her own fictional Halloween character and dressed up as a "Versace Vampire," combining head-to-toe designer with fangs and fake blood. Sharing her inventive take on Instagram, Hailey wore a black harness bra with crisscrossing straps, a skintight matching miniskirt, and chunky knee-high boots. She went overboard with the accessories, adding a thick gold choker necklace, multiple belts that extended from her waist to her hips, massive pearl drop earrings, and a pair of latex opera gloves to her outfit.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Vampire fangs, bright red lipstick made to look like blood, bright pink eyeshadow, and a jet black wig provided the finishing touches to the spooky-sexy look.

Hailey began the fashion theme the night before when she channeled French supermodel Laetitia Casta during the 1999 YSL haute couture show. Wearing just a bra top and underwear constructed from real pink roses and ivy branches, Hailey's floral 'fit was almost identical to the original version. She paired her costume with a coordinating flower crown, loose curls, and soft pink makeup.