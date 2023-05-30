Hailey Bieber's Vacation Aesthetic Is Both Frilly and Sexy

A masterclass in travel style.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on May 30, 2023
Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber's recent vacation posts have been giving us mad travel envy, between her "Got Milk" wet T-shirt moment and her not one, but two Instagram photo dumps. On Monday, Bieber gave her 49.5 million followers another glimpse at her travels by sharing a bevy of photos that captured the amazing sights, sounds, food, and (of course) fashion from her trip.

The first slide of part one showed Bieber lounging on a chair in an oversized T-shirt and baggy jeans and sneakers while the second captured her posing in a tiny red string bikini. Later in the roundup, she shared a video documenting one of her (many) looks: an ivory cottagecore crop top and skirt set.

The next image was a mirror selfie taken by Bieber to show off her plunging pale pink cropped cardigan, which had a ruffled hem and sleeves and a few midsection buttons. A couple of other snaps saw Bieber exploring the city in a sheer white crop top with ruffled straps and long, baggy denim shorts.

Hailey Bieber Vacation Photos Instagram Post

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

There was also an adorable video of Hailey being carried upside down by her husband Justin Bieber. The singer had his wife positioned over his shoulder, and she kicked her legs in the air as he walked past the camera.

"🥖🥖👙 pt. 1 🤍," she captioned the gallery.

Shortly after posting the first carousel, Hailey shared more shots from her enviable holiday in the sun. In the second photo dump, Bieber showed off another vacation look, which included a red-and-white striped off-the-shoulder crop top, a belted denim miniskirt, crew socks, and black loafers. Other slides included videos from a boat, a picture of a delicious-looking pizza, another mirror selfie with a friend, and a recording of a hail storm.

As for the caption? "🥖❤️ pt. 2," of course.

